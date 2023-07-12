More aftershocks for top BBC presenter as third accuser levels disturbing charges. Sky News

In a shocking development, a third accuser has come forward with disturbing allegations against a prominent BBC presenter.

The accuser claims that the presenter broke COVID-19 rules to meet them and sent them menacing messages. The allegations add to the growing scandal surrounding the presenter, who is already facing accusations of paying a teenager for explicit images.

The BBC presenter, whose identity remains undisclosed, has been at the centre of a scandal after allegations emerged that they had paid a teenager a substantial sum for sexually explicit photos. The money allegedly fuelled the teenager's crack cocaine addiction. The initial claims were followed by accusations from a second individual, who claimed that the presenter had sent abusive and threatening messages after they met on a dating app.

Now, a third accuser has stepped forward, revealing further troubling details about the presenter's behaviour.



The third accuser, a 23-year-old, asserts that the presenter defied COVID-19 lockdown restrictions to meet them. Despite the stay-at-home orders and restrictions on social interactions, the presenter allegedly travelled to the accuser's flat in February 2021.

The accuser expresses shock at the presenter's rule-breaking behaviour, saying, "I was quite shocked that he broke the rules to come and meet me because of who he is. I was just a random person online." Additionally, the accuser shares that the presenter was obsessed with being served tea during their encounter.



The latest revelations come in the wake of the second accuser's claims that the presenter sent abusive and threatening messages after their failed attempt to meet. The BBC reported that the second accuser, in their early twenties, had been contacted anonymously by the presenter on a dating app. When the second accuser hinted at exposing the presenter, they allegedly received a series of abusive messages filled with expletives.

As the scandal surrounding the BBC presenter continues to unfold, it has raised questions about the broadcaster's handling of the situation. The BBC admitted to a seven-week delay in addressing the allegations raised by the first accuser. The Metropolitan Police are now involved, and an internal investigation by the BBC has been put on hold while the police assess whether any criminal offences have been committed.