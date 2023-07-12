Zayn Malik finally spills beans about his departure from 'One Direction'

Zayn Malik is soon gong to release his fourth solo album

Zayn Malik has finally unveiled why he stepped away from former band One Direction.

According to Malik, he felt that it was his time to leave due to some inside politics and professional differences.

While speaking in an interview with Alex Cooper in podcast Call Her Daddy, the Pillowtalk singer stated: “I think I’ve known for a minute.”

“Look I don’t want to go into too much detail, but there was a lot of politics going on, certain people were doing certain things, certain people didn’t want to sign contracts, so I knew something was happening”, said Malik.

The 30-year-old singer went on to say: “There was obviously underlying issues, like within our friendships, too. We’ve been together every day for five years, and we got sick of each other, if I’m being completely honest. So we were close.”

Meanwhile, the former One Direction band member also mentioned how nervous he still feel performing on stage on his own, reports Yahoomovies.

“I’m still nervous now cause it’s been a few years [since] I’ve been on stage, but I have this energy too. I feel like I have something to give and I want to get on stage and be there again and feel that,”

“That’s one thing I can say, my fan base has always been supportive in that manner.”

“They’re always just like, we’re here, we’ve got you. Like, when you’re ready we’ve got you,” he added.

“We’re gonna come and listen to your tunes. I gotta be super, super thankful for that and I’m super grateful. I feel that love for sure. I’m ready to prove these people right.”

On the work front, Zayn Malik is gearing up to release his fourth album anytime soon.