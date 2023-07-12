Emily Blunt announces she’s taking acting break to focus on kids after ‘Oppenheimer’

Emily Blunt announced she is taking a break from acting after starring in highly anticipated movie Oppenheimer alongside Cillian Murphy.

Speaking to the Table for Two podcast, the A Quiet Place star, 40, revealed that she will not be taking anymore jobs this year to focus on her family.

Blunt said she needed some time to spend with her kids, Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7, she shares with her husband John Krasinski, 43, without specifying when the break started.

“This year, I'm not working. I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is nine, so we're in the last year of single digits,” the beauty revealed.

“And I just feel [like] there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they're little,” she added.

“And it's, 'Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?' And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones,” Blunt shared.

The Devil wears Prada star went on to share how she spends her mornings with her husband with the host.

“It’s usually the morning. We [rescued] a puppy who’s absolutely beautiful…I wasn’t wanting to get a dog, but the kids were pushing for it and John was up for it,” the actor said.

“I don’t mind getting up early with this puppy because it means that John and I can kind of talk in the morning and catch up and really talk before the kids are up and everything.”

Blunt’s latest release, the Christopher Nolan epic biographical thriller film, received amazing reviews after its world premiere in Paris.