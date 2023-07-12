Tom Holland makes wise decision about his WEIGHT IN GOLD’ relationship with Zendaya

Tom Holland is making a wise decision about his precious relationship with his girlfriend Zendaya.

The actor, 27, gave a rare insight into his love life on Tuesday as he said his bond with the star, 26, is the 'thing he keeps most sacred'.

Tom and Zendaya have kept their romance low-key since they were first linked in 2017 after starring opposite one another in the Spider-Man franchise.

He said on Jay Shetty's podcast: 'My relationship is the thing I keep most sacred. I don't talk about it.

'I try my best to keep it as private as possible.

'We both feel like that is the healthiest way for us to move on as a couple, so I do try to keep as removed from Hollywood as possible.'

It comes just after last week Tom gushed over his romance with Zendaya and told how he is 'lucky' to have her in his life.

He sweetly described their relationship as 'worth its weight in gold' as he spoke about how they can share their life and work experiences with each other.

Speaking on the SmartLess podcast, he gushed: 'I'm lucky that I have someone like Zendaya in my life.'

'It's interesting being in a romantic relationship with someone that is in the same boat as you,' he went on, according to Entertainment Tonight.

'You can share your experiences and all that sort of stuff. And that's worth its weight in gold.'



