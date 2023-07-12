Kourtney Kardashian loves being pregnant as she shows off blossoming bump amid big news

Kourtney Kardashian "loves" being pregnant.

The reality star showed off her blossoming baby bump as she soaked up the sun on a Hawaiian beach Tuesday.

The 44-year-old revealed to the world last month that she is expecting a child with her new husband Travis Barker.

She dropped the bombshell during a concert by his band Blink-182, standing in the audience and holding up a sign that read: 'TRAVIS I'M PREGNANT.'

Her breathtaking news came over a year after Kourtney pulled the brakes on her IVF journey, which had subjected her to a raft of health issues including depression.

When she was spotted on her babymoon this week, Kourtney unleashed her animal instinct in a fashionable leopard-print two-piece

Kourtney is already a mother of three, co-parenting Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight, with her ex-fiancé Scott Disick, 39.

Her children were included in Kourtney's Hawaii trip.



