Kourtney Kardashian loves being pregnant as she shows off blossoming bump amid big news

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian "loves" being pregnant.

The reality star showed off her blossoming baby bump as she soaked up the sun on a Hawaiian beach Tuesday.

The 44-year-old revealed to the world last month that she is expecting a child with her new husband Travis Barker.

She dropped the bombshell during a concert by his band Blink-182, standing in the audience and holding up a sign that read: 'TRAVIS I'M PREGNANT.'

Her breathtaking news came over a year after Kourtney pulled the brakes on her IVF journey, which had subjected her to a raft of health issues including depression.

When she was spotted on her babymoon this week, Kourtney unleashed her animal instinct in a fashionable leopard-print two-piece

Kourtney is already a mother of three, co-parenting Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight, with her ex-fiancé Scott Disick, 39.

Her children were included in Kourtney's Hawaii trip.


