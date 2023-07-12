Kris Jenner, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi enjoy a yacht getaway in Majorca

Kris Jenner recently embarked on a luxurious maritime adventure and graciously shared some glimpses of her star-studded day at sea.

During her recent vacation, the respected matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family boarded a lavish yacht situated on the enchanting island of Majorca.

Off the shores of Spain, she enjoyed a delightful day sailing through the pristine waters. Accompanying her on this maritime escapade were none other than the renowned Hollywood power couple, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the beloved star of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," aged 67, treated her followers to a collection of captivating photos from her recent outing.

The images showcased the vibrant azure waters and picturesque coves they explored during their voyage. At the forefront of the snapshots was a picture of Kris Jenner striking a pose alongside the 65-year-old DeGeneres, the 50-year-old de Rossi, and her longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, aged 42.

Radiant in a flowing cheetah-print caftan and an elegant wide-brimmed sunhat, Jenner displayed her grace while perched on the deck. Notably, the photo also featured Kendall's 818 Tequila, a brand she proudly promoted.

When not luxuriating on the deck, the quartet enthusiastically participated in an array of water sports. From invigorating jet-skiing sessions to serene paddle boarding excursions, the couples made the most of their aquatic endeavors.

In one frame, Kris Jenner showcased her musical talents as she took to the piano in the ship's cabin, her fingers gracefully dancing across the keys. Given her previous performance of "Jingle Bells" alongside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, it's safe to assume she delighted those onboard with a memorable tune.

"Life was meant for good friends and great adventures!" Kris joyfully exclaimed in her Instagram caption, followed by tagging her esteemed friends and including the hashtag #majorca.

