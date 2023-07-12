 
Prince Harry drug case is ‘pretty high stakes’: report

Prince Harry’s drug use case is allegedly ‘very high stakes’ experts warn.

All of this has come in response to earlier admissions about using cannabis, magic mushrooms, ayahuasca and cocaine in the past.

For those unversed, the US immigration office tends to refuse visa for those who admit to earlier drug use, as well as those who lie.

Nile Gardiner spoke to Newsweek about the dangers, during the course of his interview with the Heritage Foundation's Thatcher Center for Freedom.

He started the entire chat off by saying, “I was there at the first Federal Court hearing in DC a few weeks ago and that was a 75-minute hearing, very detailed and the federal judge is treating this case very seriously.”

He also went on to add, “I do think that The Heritage Foundation has a very good chance of winning this because this is a matter of transparency and accountability.”

“It goes to the heart of whether Immigration law is being applied and enforced by US authorities and so there are big issues at stake here and the Biden Administration has been very dismissive in its approach,” he also added.

After all “The stakes are very high for Harry here if the Department of Homeland Security loses the case and the records are released.”

At the end of the day, “We simply don't know what the records contain but it is significant that the Biden administration's doing all it can to stop the release, which is telling in a way.”

Before concluding Mr Gardiner also went as far as to say, “If it's revealed you lied on a federal form that is perjury and that's a criminal offence. And so yeah, so it is a very high stakes case.”

These admissions have come in reference to claims by the same expert who recently admitted, “Harry's a very big public figure in America and he's gone on the record on several issues here so to say this is an issue of privacy is completely ridiculous to me.”

