Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive exciting news

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have received an exciting news following their split with Spotify.



It was announced that the royal couple’s debut Netflix docuseries ‘Harry & Meghan’ has been nominated for a Hollywood Critics Association TV Award.

The docuseries has been nominated in the category for "Best Streaming Nonfiction Series."

The Hollywood Critics Award association made the announcement on its official Twitter handle, saying “The 2023 HCA TV Awards nominees for Best Streaming Nonfiction Series are: Harry & Meghan”

Other in the category includes, “Eugene Levy's The Reluctant Traveler, Rainn Wilson's Geography of Bliss and Jeremy Renner's Rennervations.”

Fans have expressed their excitement after the news broke on Twitter.

One fan commented, “Congratulations!!! Harry and Meghan.”

Another said, “Congratulations to team Archewell.”

“The Harry & Meghan series should win this category . Very well deserved!! Congratulations to the team for a job well done!”, said the third fan.