 
menu menu menu

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive exciting news

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive exciting news

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have received an exciting news following their split with Spotify.

It was announced that the royal couple’s debut Netflix docuseries ‘Harry & Meghan’ has been nominated for a Hollywood Critics Association TV Award.

The docuseries has been nominated in the category for "Best Streaming Nonfiction Series."

The Hollywood Critics Award association made the announcement on its official Twitter handle, saying “The 2023 HCA TV Awards nominees for Best Streaming Nonfiction Series are: Harry & Meghan”

Other in the category includes, “Eugene Levy's The Reluctant Traveler, Rainn Wilson's Geography of Bliss and Jeremy Renner's Rennervations.”

Fans have expressed their excitement after the news broke on Twitter.

One fan commented, “Congratulations!!! Harry and Meghan.”

Another said, “Congratulations to team Archewell.”

“The Harry & Meghan series should win this category . Very well deserved!! Congratulations to the team for a job well done!”, said the third fan.

More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise shares update about next film to be shot in space: ‘Working on it diligently’ video

Tom Cruise shares update about next film to be shot in space: ‘Working on it diligently’
Ryan Gosling insisted on singing the emotional Ken ballad in ‘Barbie’

Ryan Gosling insisted on singing the emotional Ken ballad in ‘Barbie’
Davina McCall shares Masked Singer co-judge impresses her with kind gesture

Davina McCall shares Masked Singer co-judge impresses her with kind gesture
Meghan Markle can't keep ‘harking on that same negative message’: ‘Not stupid’ video

Meghan Markle can't keep ‘harking on that same negative message’: ‘Not stupid’
Kris Jenner, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi enjoy a yacht getaway in Majorca

Kris Jenner, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi enjoy a yacht getaway in Majorca
Margot Robbie to start family with Tom Ackerley after getting inspired by ‘Barbie’ video

Margot Robbie to start family with Tom Ackerley after getting inspired by ‘Barbie’
Britney Spears calls out radio station over Vegas incident remarks: Watch video

Britney Spears calls out radio station over Vegas incident remarks: Watch
Hilary Duff masters the art of balancing fame, fashion, and fitness

Hilary Duff masters the art of balancing fame, fashion, and fitness
Model Megan Fox conceals intimate ink in stunning tattoo transformation

Model Megan Fox conceals intimate ink in stunning tattoo transformation
Kourtney Kardashian loves being pregnant as she shows off blossoming bump amid big news video

Kourtney Kardashian loves being pregnant as she shows off blossoming bump amid big news
Tom Holland makes wise decision about his WEIGHT IN GOLD’ relationship with Zendaya video

Tom Holland makes wise decision about his WEIGHT IN GOLD’ relationship with Zendaya
‘Mission Impossible’ fans face major disappointment at New York premiere

‘Mission Impossible’ fans face major disappointment at New York premiere

Emily Blunt opens up about her equation with friend, neighbour Matt Damon

Emily Blunt opens up about her equation with friend, neighbour Matt Damon
‘One Direction’ star Liam Payne shares rare insight into his bond with son Bear

‘One Direction’ star Liam Payne shares rare insight into his bond with son Bear
Britney Spears breaks silence on ‘The Woman In Me’: 'I worked so hard’

Britney Spears breaks silence on ‘The Woman In Me’: 'I worked so hard’
Ferne McCann shares the cutest picture yet of her

Ferne McCann shares the cutest picture yet of her "Angel Baby"
'Oppenheimer' clash with 'Barbie' in theatres displeases Christopher Nolan?

'Oppenheimer' clash with 'Barbie' in theatres displeases Christopher Nolan?
Peter Andre wants justice from court as Katie Price's mother makes serious allegations video

Peter Andre wants justice from court as Katie Price's mother makes serious allegations