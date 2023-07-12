 
Kate Middleton ‘refuses’ to let Meghan Markle ‘trash’ the Royal Family?

July 12, 2023

Experts believe Kate Middleton would never ‘stand by and allow the Firm’s reputation to be trashed the way Meghan allegedly has because she’s “worked too hard.”

Thoughts about Kate Middleton's protectiveness for the monarchy has been referenced by expert Jennie Bond, who believes that the Duchess “does not get as much credit as she should.”

It all started once Ms Jennie Bond stepped forward with her personal feelings about Kate Middleton and went as far as to say that she “does not get as much credit as she should.”

She even went as far as to laud the Duchess for “not wanting to stand by” while the Royal Family’s reputation got trashed by Harry and Meghan.

Ms Bond weighed in on everything during the course of her interview with OK!

There, she started by saying, “[Kate] knew that the family's reputation was on the line and, along with William, she wasn't prepared simply to stand by and let that reputation be trashed.”

“I think people will admire her for resisting the age-old strategy of ignoring criticism, however damaging it can be.”

Especially since “She has always kept her eye on, 'This is my life and my historic path and I am going to be Queen one day.”

In an attempt to describe the ‘unique’ power Kate holds, Ms Bond went on to add, “people always used to describe the Queen Mother as ‘steel in a velvet glove’.”

Because “she was always charming, gentle and much admired. But she was also the strength behind her husband, George Vl, and at the Palace her opinion counted. I think Catherine has some of those same qualities.”

In essence “[Kate] has learned the craft of being royal over a number of years and earned her place as a senior member of the family.”

Now over time and “Gradually, she has also earned the respect of the public and, I believe, of the rest of the family.”

So “we look at her now not just as William’s wife, but as our future Queen,” Ms Bond added before signing off. 

