Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no brand left’ to sell: ‘It’s very hard’

Royal experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s drying well of contracts is at the cusp of becoming a massive problem.



The nature of the Sussexes’ current dynamic professionally has been referenced by royal biographer Tom Bower.

He weighed in on everything during an interview with New Magazine.

There, Mr Bower was quoted saying, “They're finding it very, very hard to keep their brand reputable.”

This is mainly due to the fact that “they're constantly having to defend themselves and they're grasping for opportunities that don't exist anymore.”

Mr Bower even went as far as to allege that while Prince Harry has “got huge problems” Meghan Markle is suffering because she no longer as a “brand to sell”.

These revelations have come in response to claims that the coupe’s contracts are dying up.