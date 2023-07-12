Tom Holland likes making movies but admits disliking 'Hollywood'

Tom Holland made his debut in Hollywood at the age of nine

Tom Holland, widely known as the Spider-Man, has admitted that he does not like the Hollywood Industry.

Tom, recently, appeared on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast where the actor openly shared that he does like making movies, but he is not fond of the industry itself.

"I really am a massive fan of making movies, but I really do not like Hollywood. It is not for me.”

He elaborated: "The business really scares me. I understand that I'm a part of that business and I enjoy my kind of interactions with it, but that said, I am always looking for ways to kind of remove myself from it to kind of just live as normal a life as possible."

The 27-year-old actor confessed that he has seen so many people losing themselves while being in this business, reported Yahoo.

"I've seen so many people come before me and lose themselves, and I've had friends that I've grown up with that aren't friends of mine anymore because they've lost themselves to this business."

