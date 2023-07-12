Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slammed for Hollywood Critics Awards nomination

The Hollywood Critics Awards announced the nominees for its Best Streaming Nonfiction Series on July 12, 2023, which had Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries on top.

The announcement came amid their struggling business deal with the streaming giant following their cancelled deal with Spotify last month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received many congratulations and praises for their nomination.

However, there were plenty of users who put the couple’s series, Harry & Meghan, on blast claiming that it did not deserve the nomination.

“Please, let anyone win, but I'm sorry, they're going to hate me but I have to be honest,” tweeted one user. “Please don't let Harry and Megan earn it, this series is bad, they're just whiners pretending they're attacking her privacy and contradicting themselves. That's all. And now what???”

One user quipped, “But it appears that the Harry & Meghan show was actually more fiction than nonfiction.”

Another commentator claimed that the couple used their PR to gain the nomination, “Do you notice under this the other Categories voted have not pushed their propaganda PR to comment saying they should win, yet it seems Harry and Meghan have, they show little respect for the other categories. They can’t even see that’s why they are considered Toxic.”

Resonating a similar sentiment, a user on Twitter said that Harry & Meghan was full of fiction, adding, “Even if you disregard their lies about the Royal Family, one can not say the footage they used of paps hounding other people including Michael Cohen, as if they were the ones being hounded is NON FICTION.”

Another chimed in, “Harry & Meghan was made based on fabrications and lies. Why is it nominated [for] nonfiction? Most of all, how on earth the badly rated show can be nominated for any award?”

Back in December, the couple detailed their experience of living with the royal family in their Netflix series, and the reason that culminated to their exit from their senior royal roles in 2020.