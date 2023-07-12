Raven-Symoné not happy over Hollywood trend of using Ozempic for weight loss

Raven-Symoné has recently expressed her disappointment over celebrities using Type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic for weight loss in Hollywood.



Speaking to E! News, Symone said, “I have pre-diabetes and diabetes in my family.”

The Raven’s House star continued, “If I'm not careful with my intake of types of foods, I am more susceptible to getting diabetes.”

“So, I think it's very important we understand certain medications are made for certain people and to not take that away just for glamazon purposes,” explained the 37-year-old.

As far as those people who really need this drug, Raven mentioned, “I know people that are on it and they need it and it definitely helps to regulate hormones.”

However, the celebrity stated, “I think it's sad because we can regulate our own hormones and manage our sugar levels by eating the correct foods and cutting our addiction of sugar off, but we'll get there when we get there.”

Addressing Ozempic drug shortage, the Disney Channel star added, “Do what you gotta do. Just make sure you save some medication for the people that actually need it.”