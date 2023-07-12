 
menu menu menu

Emmy Awards put on hold due to SAG and WGA strike: Report

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

Emmy Awards put on hold due to SAG and WGA strike: Report
Emmy Awards put on hold due to SAG and WGA strike: Report

Emmy Awards may reportedly be postponed because of SAG-Aftra and WGA strike.

According to Variety, the Television Academy and the show's broadcast Fox are not in agreeing terms as to which the 75th annual iconic television awards should be rescheduled to.

The outlet reported that the Television Academy wanted the Emmys to be held in November, two months after the show would have normally aired, which is on September 18, “in hopes that issues around the unions will be resolved by then”.

However, the show's broadcaster Fox is going for a more “aggressive strategy”. It wants the ceremony to be delayed until January 2024.

Meanwhile, both the Academy and Fox have concurred that canceling the show is out of the picture, because it’s 75th anniversary.

It is pertinent to mention that if the strikes are settled, then the Emmys could also be the first major award show to air after new contracts are signed for actors and writers.

Interestingly, Fox network isn't in favour of a November date because that month is already filled with other high-profile events and lucrative NFL games.

The outlet reported that January 21 is the most likely date for the rescheduled show, as January 7 is already reserved for the Golden Globes, while the Critics' Choice Awards are being held on January 14.

It is believed that the Emmy nominations will be announced on Wednesday, and the presenters will still be mentioning the previously scheduled September 18 date. However, they would likely tone down its significance.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no brand left’ to sell: ‘It’s very hard’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no brand left’ to sell: ‘It’s very hard’
Czech-born French writer, Milan Kundera breathes his last at 94

Czech-born French writer, Milan Kundera breathes his last at 94
Kate Middleton ‘refuses’ to let Meghan Markle ‘trash’ the Royal Family? video

Kate Middleton ‘refuses’ to let Meghan Markle ‘trash’ the Royal Family?
Is ‘Barbie’ star Ryan Gosling married to ladylove Eva Mendes? video

Is ‘Barbie’ star Ryan Gosling married to ladylove Eva Mendes?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slammed for Hollywood Critics Awards nomination

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slammed for Hollywood Critics Awards nomination
Jonah Hill lands in another controversy after being accused of ‘predatory behaviour’

Jonah Hill lands in another controversy after being accused of ‘predatory behaviour’
Prince Harry will never divorce Meghan Markle: Here’s why video

Prince Harry will never divorce Meghan Markle: Here’s why
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle very ‘nervous’ for THIS reason video

Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle very ‘nervous’ for THIS reason
Hayley Atwell reveals Tom Cruise was her ‘health-and-safety guy’ on ‘MI 7’ set video

Hayley Atwell reveals Tom Cruise was her ‘health-and-safety guy’ on ‘MI 7’ set

Tom Holland likes making movies but admits disliking 'Hollywood'

Tom Holland likes making movies but admits disliking 'Hollywood'
Prince Harry drug case is ‘pretty high stakes’: report

Prince Harry drug case is ‘pretty high stakes’: report
Mark Ronson reveals what inspired him to write ‘I’m Just Ken’ for ‘Barbie’

Mark Ronson reveals what inspired him to write ‘I’m Just Ken’ for ‘Barbie’
Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘scared’ of ‘breaking’ Prince Louis video

Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘scared’ of ‘breaking’ Prince Louis
Taylor Swift makes a bejewelled gesture for her team amid Eras Tour video

Taylor Swift makes a bejewelled gesture for her team amid Eras Tour
Jack Fincham shares his huge regret amid This Morning chaos video

Jack Fincham shares his huge regret amid This Morning chaos
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘growing desperate’ for reinvention’? video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘growing desperate’ for reinvention’?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive exciting news video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive exciting news
Kanye West makes his wife Bianca Censori happy as he finally meets Australian in-laws video

Kanye West makes his wife Bianca Censori happy as he finally meets Australian in-laws