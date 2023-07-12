 
menu menu menu

Poll tracking: Biden's popularity drops to 40% as economy remains top worry

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

President Joe Biden speaks in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on March 31, 2021. AFP/File
President Joe Biden speaks in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on March 31, 2021. AFP/File

United States President Joe Biden's popularity lingered at 40% — close to the lowest levels of his presidency — in early July as economic fears continued to trouble people in the country, as per a Reuters/Ipsos poll this week.

The results of the three-day online poll, which asked people, "Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as president?" and ended on Monday, showed a marginal decrease from his 41% approval rating a month earlier, within the survey's three percentage point margin of error.

21% respondents declared the economy as their top concern, following by 15% who cited crime or corruption. The White House in recent weeks has kicked off a series of events aimed to lift Americans' dour mood about the economy, touting what it calls the Democratic president's "Bidenomics" agenda.

Biden's rating is identical to his Republican predecessor Donald Trump's 41% approval at this point in his presidency, a relatively low number compared to their immediate predecessors, Democrat Barack Obama and Republican George W. Bush.

Respondents were evenly split in their views of the Supreme Court's decision last month to strike down Biden's student loan forgiveness program, with 49% supporting the decision and 48% opposed. A majority — 60% — said they supported the court's move to end the use of affirmative action in college admissions.

Some 70% of respondents said they would support term limits for Supreme Court justices, including 85% of Democrats and 56% of Republicans. The poll was conducted following the high court’s term, which saw the court strike down college affirmative action programs as well as Biden's student debt plan.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online, in English, and collected responses from 1,028 adults, using a nationally representative sample. (Reporting by Josephine Walker; Editing by Scott Malone and Alistair Bell)

More From World:

Russian foreign minister critiques Western approach to Ukraine conflict

Russian foreign minister critiques Western approach to Ukraine conflict
Explosive attack claims lives of three police officers, injures several in Jalisco, Mexico

Explosive attack claims lives of three police officers, injures several in Jalisco, Mexico
Amtrak train with 230 passengers derails, sparking operational delays

Amtrak train with 230 passengers derails, sparking operational delays
G7 announces long-term military aid plan for Ukraine

G7 announces long-term military aid plan for Ukraine
New Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level rise to nearly over four-decade high

New Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level rise to nearly over four-decade high
After dangling 'membership' carrot, Nato shows ‘not now’ stick to Ukraine

After dangling 'membership' carrot, Nato shows ‘not now’ stick to Ukraine
UN human rights council approves Pakistan-led motion on religious hatred

UN human rights council approves Pakistan-led motion on religious hatred
The Sun was also 'partying' when BBC presenter broke Covid laws to meet teen: report

The Sun was also 'partying' when BBC presenter broke Covid laws to meet teen: report

North Korea launches ICBM, triggering tensions in region

North Korea launches ICBM, triggering tensions in region
BBC presenter 'broke laws' to meet young person

BBC presenter 'broke laws' to meet young person
More aftershocks for top BBC presenter as third accuser levels disturbing charges

More aftershocks for top BBC presenter as third accuser levels disturbing charges

Trump no longer immune from E. Jean Carroll defamation lawsuit, DOJ says

Trump no longer immune from E. Jean Carroll defamation lawsuit, DOJ says
Top BBC presenter urged to come clean as scandal deepens

Top BBC presenter urged to come clean as scandal deepens
Biden, Erdogan meet in Lithuania NATO summit, strengthen defence ties

Biden, Erdogan meet in Lithuania NATO summit, strengthen defence ties
Heavy rains trigger rescue operations in flood-hit Vermont

Heavy rains trigger rescue operations in flood-hit Vermont
Russia vetoes extension of key Syria aid route at UN

Russia vetoes extension of key Syria aid route at UN
N Korea slams US decision to supply Ukraine with cluster bombs

N Korea slams US decision to supply Ukraine with cluster bombs
Microsoft's 'indiscriminate' firing continues as hundreds more lose livelihoods

Microsoft's 'indiscriminate' firing continues as hundreds more lose livelihoods