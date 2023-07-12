LPL 2023: What message does Sanjay Dutt convey to Javed Miandad?

Pakistan legend cricketer Javed Miandad (left) and Indian film star Sanjay Dutt. — YouTube/Twitter/@JavedMiandadOfficial/screengrab/File

Days before the beginning of fourth edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL), Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt has conveyed a special message to Javed Miandad — former Pakistan batting maestro — who is the mentor of his team, B-Love Kandy.

In a viral video shared on social media, Dutt greeted Miandad and shared his excitement about meeting the latter in Kandy.

"Javed Bhai Salam. I saw your video. We really enjoyed it. It was so good to see you after so long. Looking forward to meeting you in Kandy," he said.

In June this year, Dutt alongside his two partners, Omar Khan and Sheikh Marwan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, acquired the ownership of B-Love Kandy.

Former Test cricketer Wasim Akram was also appointed mentor of the team along with Miandad. The franchise also has the backing of ex-Indian captain Azharuddin. Former Pakistani spinner Mushtaq Ahmed is the head coach of the team.

Sri Lanka spinner Wahindu Hasanga will lead the team in the tournament. LPL season four will be played from July 30 to August 20.

B-Love Kandy Squad

Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Fakhar Zaman, Angelo Mathews, Isuru Udana, Dinesh Chandimal, Mohammad Hasnain, Dushmantha Chameera, Sahan Arachchige, Ashen Bandara, Mohammad Haris, Navod Paranavithana, Asif Ali, Kamindu Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Chaturanga de Silva, Lahiru Madushanka, Aameer Jamal, Malsha Tharupathi, Thanuka Dabare, Lasith Abeyrathne, Avishka Tharindu

List of Pakistan players in LPL 2023

B-Love Kandy: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal

Colombo Strikers: Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Wahab Riaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz