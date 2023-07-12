Meghan Markle reacts to Kate Middleton's speech in viral video

A throwback video of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle has resurfaced online.



The viral TikTok video from an event where the Duchess of Sussex and Princess of Wales' spoke.

Prince Harry and Meghan gave a joint-talk with Prince William and Kate during the Royal Foundation Forum in February 2018.

During the event the royals were asked whether they ever disagreed, and William and Harry acknowledged some differences of opinion.

The clip has gone viral on TikTok five years later after a fan spotted Meghan's reaction to Kate's public speaking.

The Duchess of Sussex appears to look away and play with her hair as Kate talks about the different charity projects she, William and Harry have been involved in.

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry are living in California after stepping down as working members of the British royal family.

The couple started developing differences with the royal family shortly after they got married in 2018.