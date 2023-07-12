 
'It's a vulnerable time for me': Reese Witherspoon opens up about divorce from Jim Toth

By
Web Desk

July 12, 2023

Reese Witherspoon feels connected to people going through divorce as she goes through the same herself
Reese Witherspoon feels 'connected' to people going through divorce as she goes through the same herself

Reese Witherspoon has a greater sense of control over her own story now. The 47-year-old Oscar winner graces the cover of the Performance Issue of Harper's BAZAAR for August 2023 and discusses a range of topics in a candid interview, including her divorce from Jim Toth and her career.

Witherspoon announced their separation through an Instagram post on March 24 and officially filed for divorce on March 30, following 12 years of marriage. The couple have a 10-year-old son named Tennessee.

"It’s interesting what happened to me. When I was divorced before, the tabloid media got to tell people how I was feeling or how I was processing, and it felt very out of control," said Witherspoon of her divorce from first husband Ryan Phillippe.

"To be able to talk to people directly about what’s going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what’s happening," she added.

She shared, "It’s a vulnerable time for me."

The Morning Show actress also expressed how she felt about going through a divorce: "I think about how many other people are going through this experience. I don't feel isolated at all. I feel very connected."

"We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

