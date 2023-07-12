 
menu menu menu

Meghan Markle's legal troubles are far from over

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

Meghan Markles legal troubles are far from over

Meghan Markle's lawyers are hoping that a case filed against the Duchess by her half-sister would be dismissed a US court.

Samantha Markle sued Meghan for defamation over her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey and their Netflix documentary.

She accused her half-sister, the Duchess of Sussex, of wielding her six-episode Netflix miniseries as a weapon to spread “malicious, hurtful, and damaging lies” about her on a global stage, she claimed on Thursday.

Citing a court filing, Newsweek reported that Meghan's efforts to get sister Samantha's libel case against her thrown out will come to a head in a new courtroom showdown.

Meghan's lawyers said  that the case has no merit and want Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell to throw the case out at Federal Court in Tampa, Florida.

According the publication, the court filing reads: "Plaintiff Samantha Markle, and Defendant Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, by and through their respective undersigned counsel of record, hereby request that the Court hold oral argument in connection with Defendant's pending Motion to Dismiss the Third Amended Complaint, in light of the extensive briefing by the parties. Counsel estimates a total of 60 minutes for oral argument."

Samantha's complaint objects to the ways Meghan "degraded their relationship" in her March 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview and suggested the duchess made defamatory statements including, "I grew up as an only child," which "everyone who grew up around me knows, and I wished I had siblings."

More From Entertainment:

Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy ‘can’t wait’ to see ‘Barbie’ in cinema video

Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy ‘can’t wait’ to see ‘Barbie’ in cinema

‘It’s a vulnerable time for me’: Reese Witherspoon opens up about divorce from Jim Toth

‘It’s a vulnerable time for me’: Reese Witherspoon opens up about divorce from Jim Toth
Meghan and Harry snubbed by 2013 Emmy nominations

Meghan and Harry snubbed by 2013 Emmy nominations

Full list of Emmy Awards nominations

Full list of Emmy Awards nominations

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher comes under fire for selfie with Kim Kardashian

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher comes under fire for selfie with Kim Kardashian

All about Leslie Van Houten and her role in the Manson family murders

All about Leslie Van Houten and her role in the Manson family murders
Meghan Markle’s planning a Hollywood return ‘of the ages’

Meghan Markle’s planning a Hollywood return ‘of the ages’
Lizzo debuts hijab look as fans welcome her to Perth

Lizzo debuts hijab look as fans welcome her to Perth
Meghan Markle reacts to Kate Middleton's speech in viral video video

Meghan Markle reacts to Kate Middleton's speech in viral video
Piers Morgan congratulates Meghan Markle, Prince Harry for award nomination video

Piers Morgan congratulates Meghan Markle, Prince Harry for award nomination
Meghan Markle's sister also pursued career in acting

Meghan Markle's sister also pursued career in acting

Kevin Costner demands estranged wife pay his legal fees as she challenges prenup

Kevin Costner demands estranged wife pay his legal fees as she challenges prenup
Zayn Malik addresses conflict with Yolanda Hadid: Watch

Zayn Malik addresses conflict with Yolanda Hadid: Watch
Meghan Markle needs to ‘cut ties’ with husband Prince Harry video

Meghan Markle needs to ‘cut ties’ with husband Prince Harry
Matt Damon opens up about ‘falling into a depression’ due to a particular movie

Matt Damon opens up about ‘falling into a depression’ due to a particular movie
Emmy Awards put on hold due to SAG and WGA strike: Report

Emmy Awards put on hold due to SAG and WGA strike: Report
Raven-Symoné not happy over Hollywood trend of using Ozempic for weight loss

Raven-Symoné not happy over Hollywood trend of using Ozempic for weight loss
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s popularity is ‘only thanks to scandal’: report video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s popularity is ‘only thanks to scandal’: report