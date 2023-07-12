 
King Charles and Queen Camilla received precious gifts after Scottish coronation

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

Scotland marked the coronation of King Charles and his wife Camilla last week with a grand procession full of pageantry and a solemn church service where he was presented with the "Honours of Scotland", Britain's oldest crown jewels.

King Charles and Queen Camilla gave an afternoon party in the garden of the Palace of Holyroodhouse to celebrate their Scottish coronation last week.

Prior to that evet, the First Minister of Scotland presented coronation gifts on behalf of the people of Scotland.

These were the Carolean Table (crafted from oak grown in the "Kingdom of Fife" and featuring the Lion Rampant and the King's cypher. the Paperweight (made from reclaimed Teak used in the Edinburgh Castle drawbridge in 1938) and the Wentworth Elm ( a sapling from a rare sub-species that thought to have become extinct).

The appears to be the first time a government in the UK has made a coronation gift.

Charles and Camilla were crowned in London's Westminster Abbey in May in front of about 100 world leaders in Britain's biggest ceremonial event for seven decades.

The 74-year-old, who is said to have a deep affection for Scotland, succeeded his mother as monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms when Queen Elizabeth died in September.

