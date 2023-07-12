 
menu menu menu

Magazine cover featuring Kate Middleton, Prince George irks supporters

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

Magazine cover featuring Kate Middleton, Prince George irks supporters

Kate Middleton is once against at the receiving end of fierce criticism after she appeared on the cover of a leading magazine with her son Prince George. 

The latest article in PEOPLE ahead of King George's birthday has irked some supporters of the British royal family because the magazine's cover also features his mother Kate Middleton.

The article comes days before the 10th birthday of Prince George. The royal fans loyal to King Charles feel the Kate and her husband Prince William have been trying to upstage King Charles in the media since they became the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The PEOPLE piece cites Kensington Palace insiders as it praises Kate Middleton for her son to someday take the throne.

They also believe that Kate Middleton provides information to the media which uses unknown sources to publish articles about the Prince and Princess of Wales.

They are also mad at the Princess because they think Kensington Palace "insiders" shouldn't be talking to the magazine which they criticize for the way it covers Meghan and Harry.

"Prince George is getting ready to celebrate a milestone birthday when he turns 10 on July 22, and his parents — Kate Middleton and Prince William — are working to ensure he has a normal childhood while simultaneously preparing him to someday take the throne," read the article.

Speaking to PEOPLE, an insider said "It's a massive balancing act, "William and Kate are doing the right thing, protecting him so he can have as normal a childhood as possible, but he's also dipping into duties as a future monarch."

More From Entertainment:

Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy ‘can’t wait’ to see ‘Barbie’ in cinema video

Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy ‘can’t wait’ to see ‘Barbie’ in cinema

Meghan Markle's legal troubles are far from over

Meghan Markle's legal troubles are far from over

‘It’s a vulnerable time for me’: Reese Witherspoon opens up about divorce from Jim Toth

‘It’s a vulnerable time for me’: Reese Witherspoon opens up about divorce from Jim Toth
Meghan and Harry snubbed by 2013 Emmy nominations

Meghan and Harry snubbed by 2013 Emmy nominations

Full list of Emmy Awards nominations

Full list of Emmy Awards nominations

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher comes under fire for selfie with Kim Kardashian

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher comes under fire for selfie with Kim Kardashian

All about Leslie Van Houten and her role in the Manson family murders

All about Leslie Van Houten and her role in the Manson family murders
Meghan Markle’s planning a Hollywood return ‘of the ages’

Meghan Markle’s planning a Hollywood return ‘of the ages’
Lizzo debuts hijab look as fans welcome her to Perth

Lizzo debuts hijab look as fans welcome her to Perth
Meghan Markle reacts to Kate Middleton's speech in viral video video

Meghan Markle reacts to Kate Middleton's speech in viral video
Piers Morgan congratulates Meghan Markle, Prince Harry for award nomination video

Piers Morgan congratulates Meghan Markle, Prince Harry for award nomination
Meghan Markle's sister also pursued career in acting

Meghan Markle's sister also pursued career in acting

Kevin Costner demands estranged wife pay his legal fees as she challenges prenup

Kevin Costner demands estranged wife pay his legal fees as she challenges prenup
Zayn Malik addresses conflict with Yolanda Hadid: Watch

Zayn Malik addresses conflict with Yolanda Hadid: Watch
Meghan Markle needs to ‘cut ties’ with husband Prince Harry video

Meghan Markle needs to ‘cut ties’ with husband Prince Harry
Matt Damon opens up about ‘falling into a depression’ due to a particular movie

Matt Damon opens up about ‘falling into a depression’ due to a particular movie
Emmy Awards put on hold due to SAG and WGA strike: Report

Emmy Awards put on hold due to SAG and WGA strike: Report
Raven-Symoné not happy over Hollywood trend of using Ozempic for weight loss

Raven-Symoné not happy over Hollywood trend of using Ozempic for weight loss