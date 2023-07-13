 
Three Pakistani soldiers martyred in Sui operation

July 13, 2023

Pakistan Army soldiers patrol in a vehicle in this file photo. — AFP
RAWALPINDI: Three soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom on Wednesday while fighting heavily armed terrorists in the Sui District of Balochistan during an ongoing operation, the Pakistan military's media wing said. 

Two terrorists were killed during the operation.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on July 12, during an ongoing operation in Sui District, an exchange of fire took place between the security forces and heavily armed terrorists.

“Security forces are maintaining pressure and clearance operation is underway to apprehend remaining terrorists as well," the statement said.

"Security forces remain unwavered to expose/ neutralise the enemies of peace in Balochistan and Pakistan,” the ISPR said.

