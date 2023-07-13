 
The Kardashians grow furious over Kim Kardashian career choice

By
Web Desk

|July 13, 2023

The Kardashians were in for a shock when the eldest daughter Kim Kardashian broke the news to the family that she was moving to join The Bachelorette.

The conversation was teased in a new clip of Hulu's The Kardashian's Thursday episode, where the fashion mogul called the family meeting and revealed, "I'm going to do the show The Bachelorette."

Spilling the beans on the offer, the 42-year-old said Disney boss Rob Mills approached her with the proposal.

"So an executive from Disney called me, Rob Mills — you know these people, but they wanted to call me directly," adding, "And then I was going to connect them with you once I decided if I was going to do it or not."

But the shocking announcement may be too much to handle for the billionaire family.

Kylie asked in disbelief, "You're gonna do The Bachelorette?"

"Kim, 100 percent you're not doing that," Khloe asserted.

Kourtney cheekily added, "There's no way you're doing The Bachelorette!"

But Kris's reaction was the highlight of the preview as she was flushed with shock and anger and did not hesitate to share her unfiltered view on the prospect.

"No, not happening. Nope!" she continued. "I'm your momager, manager, mother — name a title. I'll put any hat on that you want, but you're not doing this."

But fans are confirmed in their belief that Kim is bluffing on The Bachelorette offer.

One fan said, "I know her prank face when I see it, she is definitely pranking them."

"lol this is so obviously a publicity stunt," another added.

"She can’t lie, and it looks like she’s lying. But I’m here for it if so," a third commented.

A fourth said: "Their rating would be through the roof if she did it."

The Bachelorette is ABC's reality show where a single woman seeks out her potential future hubby in a pool of men.

Meanwhile, as far as her dating history is concerned, Kim had a public fallout with Kanye West over divorce after she struck up a relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, but the pair called it quits due to reportedly scheduling clashes.

