King Charles' wife Camilla cracks hilarious joke as she visits Wimbledon

Queen Camilla has left people in stitches as she cracked a hilarious joke during her visit at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

The Queen Consort, who watched the quarter-finals on Centre Court alongside her sister Annabel Elliot, was introduced to some very important members of the Wimbledon team.



The 75-year-old held hilarious exchange with ball boy Sean and two ball girls Larissa and Cassie. The Queen asked the youngsters if they had worked at Wimbledon before and if they were enjoying their role.



During her chat with the teenagers, King Charles III's wife revealed that she was once a ball girl herself, "one hundred years ago at Queen's [Club]", saying you have to be very "agile" as the job is "quite difficult".

Camilla then told Sean that if he was working across all the courts he must be "feeling very fit" and asked Cassie if she was "a bit of an expert" as she said she had been a ball girl at a previous championship.

She was reportedly a ball girl for Queen’s Tournament during her time at Queen’s Gate schoolgirl. Camille was all smiles and looking elegant in a summery white outfit with dark stripes running down as she enjoyed the royal family's favourite sports. Zara and Mike Tindall were also in SW19 to watch the tennis.

Some members of the royal family are big fans of Wimbledon, with Prince William's wife Kate Middleton already paying a visit last week to watch British No.1 Katie Boulter, and it is thought the Princess of Wales may attend again before the tournament ends this weekend.