75th Emmy Awards nominations unveiled amidst Hollywood strikes concerns

By
Web Desk

|July 13, 2023

The nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards were announced amidst looming concerns that with the ongoing Hollywood strikes, will the television's most prestigious event be honored this year.

It has been announced that final nominations for television's equivalent of the Oscars will be announced on July 12 in a live-streamed ceremony. 

The voting will begin after the announcement for the 75th Emmy Awards which are tentatively set for September 18.

Succession was topping the list with 27 nominations with The Last of Us closely following behind with 24 nominations.

According to Hindustan Times, the darker side of storytelling was acknowledged by Television Academy with nominations for shows like Yellow Jackets, Dahmer-Monster: The Jefferey Dahmer Story, The Last of Us, Succession, and Beef.

The much-anticipated award show is planned to take place on September 18 and here's a list of nominees of several top categories.

Here’s the complete list of nominations:

Outstanding Drama Series

  • Andor
  • Better Call Saul
  • The Crown
  • House Of The Dragon
  • The Last Of Us
  • Succession
  • The White Lotus
  • Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • The Bear
  • Jury Duty
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Only Murders In The Building
  • Ted Lasso
  • Wednesday
  • Beef
  • Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Daisy Jones & The Six 
  • Fleishman Is In Trouble 
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi 

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

  • Bad Sisters • Sharon Horgan as Eva Garvey
  • Yellowjackets • Melanie Lynskey as Shauna Sadecki
  • The Handmaid’s Tale • Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne
  • The Last Of Us • Bella Ramsey as Ellie
  • The Diplomat • Keri Russell as Kate Wyler
  • Succession • Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

  • The Old Man • Jeff Bridges as Dan Chase
  • Succession • Brian Cox as Logan Roy
  • Succession • Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy
  • Better Call Saul • Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill, Saul Goodman, Gene Takovic
  • The Last Of Us • Pedro Pascal as Joel

