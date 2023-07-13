75th Emmy Awards nominations unveiled amidst Hollywood Strikes concerns

The nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards were announced amidst looming concerns that with the ongoing Hollywood strikes, will the television's most prestigious event be honored this year.

It has been announced that final nominations for television's equivalent of the Oscars will be announced on July 12 in a live-streamed ceremony.

The voting will begin after the announcement for the 75th Emmy Awards which are tentatively set for September 18.

Succession was topping the list with 27 nominations with The Last of Us closely following behind with 24 nominations.

According to Hindustan Times, the darker side of storytelling was acknowledged by Television Academy with nominations for shows like Yellow Jackets, Dahmer-Monster: The Jefferey Dahmer Story, The Last of Us, Succession, and Beef.

The much-anticipated award show is planned to take place on September 18 and here's a list of nominees of several top categories.

Here’s the complete list of nominations:

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House Of The Dragon

The Last Of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Beef

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fleishman Is In Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Bad Sisters • Sharon Horgan as Eva Garvey

Yellowjackets • Melanie Lynskey as Shauna Sadecki

The Handmaid’s Tale • Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne

The Last Of Us • Bella Ramsey as Ellie

The Diplomat • Keri Russell as Kate Wyler

Succession • Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series