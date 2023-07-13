75th Emmy Awards nominations unveiled amidst Hollywood strikes concerns

|July 13, 2023
The nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards were announced amidst looming concerns that with the ongoing Hollywood strikes, will the television's most prestigious event be honored this year.
It has been announced that final nominations for television's equivalent of the Oscars will be announced on July 12 in a live-streamed ceremony.
The voting will begin after the announcement for the 75th Emmy Awards which are tentatively set for September 18.
Succession was topping the list with 27 nominations with The Last of Us closely following behind with 24 nominations.
According to Hindustan Times, the darker side of storytelling was acknowledged by Television Academy with nominations for shows like Yellow Jackets, Dahmer-Monster: The Jefferey Dahmer Story, The Last of Us, Succession, and Beef.
The much-anticipated award show is planned to take place on September 18 and here's a list of nominees of several top categories.
Here’s the complete list of nominations:
Outstanding Drama Series
Outstanding Comedy Series
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series