Prince Harry's new video goes viral

Prince William's younger brother Prince Harry stunned 2023 Diana Award recipients with his surprise appearance at a Los Angeles event.

The Duke of Sussex was all smiles and in high spirit as he joined a group of inspiring young people from the United States and Canada.



Event host and 2021 Diana Award recipient Vee Kativhu shared the mesmerising video of the third in-person seminar, held on June 15, to her Instagram on Wednesday.

"This conversation was so special and featured global Changemakers and also supporters of youth dotted around the room," Kativhu wrote in the video caption.



"We touched on social media, social justice, inequality and how to combat burn out while advocating for the incredibly important topics that many of the youth around the table have dedicated their lives to. What an incredible thing to have been a part of!"

In the video, Harry speaks of his mother's "unique ability" to fight for a more "inclusive and compassionate society".

It comes after Harry and his elder brother Prince William put their differences aside to take part in a virtual ceremony to announce this year’s winners. They also both paid tribute to the legacy of their late mother Princess Diana who died in a Paris car crash in 1997.

The Diana Award, named after William and Harry's late mother, is a prestigious accolade which honours the efforts of young people who improve the lives of others.