Khloé Kardashian talks Tristan Thomspon’s misdeeds: ‘I was forced’

Good American founder Khloé Kardashian has finally cleared the air and weighed in on the position Tristan Thompson currently holds in her life.

The star weighed in on everything during one of her episodes on The Kardashians.

In one of its latest’s, the 39-year-old star admitted that she was ‘forced’ to let go of Tristan’s misdeeds in order to find ‘peace’ within herself once more.

For those unversed, this topic arose once Scott chimed in to ask, whether there were “any chances” for a reconciliation.”

“Because if you felt like you wanted to open up your heart and forgive, I would support,” he also added.

Khloé however, seemed less than interested and immediately shut down any possibility once she added that there were ‘no chances’ now or in the future.

“I don’t have any issues,” she initially noted before adding that its because “I just don’t have the energy for issues.”

Even a producer for the show later intervened and asked whether she’d forgiven him for all the past misdeeds.

To this the star responded by saying, “Yeah, I forgive Tristian,” but “It doesn’t mean I forget what he’s done, but I forgive Tristan for me.”

“Because I’ve got to let that s*** go, I need to for myself. I can’t move on with my life if I’m holding onto this b*******”.

Khloé and Tristan share daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 11-months.