 
menu menu menu

Khloé Kardashian talks Tristan Thomspon’s misdeeds: ‘I was forced’

By
Web Desk

|July 13, 2023

Khloé Kardashian talks Tristan Thomspon’s misdeeds: ‘I was forced’
Khloé Kardashian talks Tristan Thomspon’s misdeeds: ‘I was forced’

Good American founder Khloé Kardashian has finally cleared the air and weighed in on the position Tristan Thompson currently holds in her life.

The star weighed in on everything during one of her episodes on The Kardashians.

In one of its latest’s, the 39-year-old star admitted that she was ‘forced’ to let go of Tristan’s misdeeds in order to find ‘peace’ within herself once more.

For those unversed, this topic arose once Scott chimed in to ask, whether there were “any chances” for a reconciliation.”

“Because if you felt like you wanted to open up your heart and forgive, I would support,” he also added.

Khloé however, seemed less than interested and immediately shut down any possibility once she added that there were ‘no chances’ now or in the future.

“I don’t have any issues,” she initially noted before adding that its because “I just don’t have the energy for issues.”

Even a producer for the show later intervened and asked whether she’d forgiven him for all the past misdeeds.

To this the star responded by saying, “Yeah, I forgive Tristian,” but “It doesn’t mean I forget what he’s done, but I forgive Tristan for me.”

“Because I’ve got to let that s*** go, I need to for myself. I can’t move on with my life if I’m holding onto this b*******”.

Khloé and Tristan share daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 11-months.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez makes Ben Affleck happy video

Jennifer Lopez makes Ben Affleck happy
'Barbie' transportation scene takes director Greta Gerwig to her 'childhood'

'Barbie' transportation scene takes director Greta Gerwig to her 'childhood'

Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her bare belly in sizzling photos while on her babymoon video

Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her bare belly in sizzling photos while on her babymoon
Jamie Foxx will return to work when ‘time is right’ following health scare video

Jamie Foxx will return to work when ‘time is right’ following health scare
Christopher Nolan finally reacts to 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' clash

Christopher Nolan finally reacts to 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' clash

Tom Cruise takes son Connor for rare outing amid Mission Impossible press tour video

Tom Cruise takes son Connor for rare outing amid Mission Impossible press tour
Victoria Beckham, David Beckham enjoy 'costly' dinner date in Miami

Victoria Beckham, David Beckham enjoy 'costly' dinner date in Miami

Emmys snub to 'The Real Housewives' confuses Andy Cohen

Emmys snub to 'The Real Housewives' confuses Andy Cohen
'Vanderpump Rules' bags Emmy nominations after 'Scandoval'

'Vanderpump Rules' bags Emmy nominations after 'Scandoval'
Katie Price shows off heavily bandaged nose after undergoing another surgery defying mum's warnings

Katie Price shows off heavily bandaged nose after undergoing another surgery defying mum's warnings

Tom Cruise 'closed ones' dispel 'strange' rumours about him

Tom Cruise 'closed ones' dispel 'strange' rumours about him
Barbie UK Premiere: Dua Lipa drops jaws in sheer gown as she graces pink carpet

Barbie UK Premiere: Dua Lipa drops jaws in sheer gown as she graces pink carpet
Kim Kardashian leaves fans guessing with musical album's claim

Kim Kardashian leaves fans guessing with musical album's claim
Model Brook Marks shares candid insights into modeling world, overcoming harsh criticism

Model Brook Marks shares candid insights into modeling world, overcoming harsh criticism
Oppenheimer cast shines at London photocall, creating buzz for upcoming film

Oppenheimer cast shines at London photocall, creating buzz for upcoming film
Prince Harry's new video goes viral video

Prince Harry's new video goes viral
Wolverine fans 'angry' over 'Deadpool 3' changes

Wolverine fans 'angry' over 'Deadpool 3' changes
Robert De Niro's partner Tiffany Chen faces complications after giving birth

Robert De Niro's partner Tiffany Chen faces complications after giving birth