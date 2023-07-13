 
Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen find a new friend

By
Web Desk

|July 13, 2023

Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen have found new friends!

The star dined out with their unlikely new pal following The Boss' BTS gig at Hyde Park in London on Saturday.

The former Beatle, 81, and Dancing in the Dark hitmaker, 73, were spotted grabbing a late night bite to eat at celebrity hotspot The River Café with iconic hip hop and rap star Dr Dre, 58.

A source told The Sun that the trio met up following the gig and turned heads as they arrived at the swanky Hammersmith eatery.

The place was packed but they were given one of the best tables in the restaurant.

The source continued: 'Diners could hear them laughing and they seemed as though they were having a ball.

Before adding: 'It ended up being a pretty late night and they stayed until after midnight before calling it a day.'

Paul seemingly introduced Dre, real name Andre Romell Young, to long-time friend Springsteen after meeting him back in 2021.

Dr. Dre captured their first encounter with rock legend and shared the snap to Instagram.

