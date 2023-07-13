 
Will Shah Rukh Khan dominate box office with 'Jawan'? Deets inside

July 13, 2023

Pathaan collected over INR 1000 crore from all across the globe
Shah Rukh Khan has once again returned to smash the box office with yet another blockbuster film, Jawan after Pathaan.

Pathaan turned to be a super hit film of the Hindi cinema as it collected more than INR 100 crore globally. The film was release in the beginning of 2023. 

Khan is now gearing up for another ambitious action-thriller movie Jawan, which, according to the experts, will definitely beat the record of Pathaan.

As per India Today, Jawan has already earned INR 250 crore after its rights were sold to T-series. The trade experts believe that Atlee’s directed film break all records for multiple reasons.

According to producer G Dhananjayan: "Certainly this film will do very well, as Jawan has got all the South stars - Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, music director Anirudh and director Atlee.”

“All of them are popular, and the South audience will have more connect with them. Hence, the film has a bigger opportunity to do well in the South, especially post the release of the Jawan trailer, which has created a very good impact."

Meanwhile, film expert Sreedhar Pillai said: "South India is the key market for Jawan as it features South Indian artists and technicians. The hype and hoopla that surrounds Jawan right now in South India is what we usually see for big budget South Indian films.”

“Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars for South India and has a huge market in the South states. The Tamil dubbed version of Jawan will be as big as an original Tamil film. Moreover, Atlee has delivered only hits in Kollywood and has a good track record here."

Jawan is slated to release in theatres on September 7.

