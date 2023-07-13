 
Comedic genius Bill Hader lands three Emmy nominations for 'Barry'

By
Web Desk

|July 13, 2023

Bill Hader, creator of HBO's acclaimed dark comedy series 'Barry,' has secured three Emmy nominations. 

Hader has been recognized for his roles as director, writer, and actor in the show, which itself has been nominated for 'Outstanding Comedy Series.'

Earlier, in an interview with Deadline, Hader shared his approach to storytelling in 'Barry.' 

He emphasized the importance of staying true to the journey of the characters and allowing it to shape the plot, rather than focusing on a predetermined outcome. 

Hader mentioned that he had initially written some scenes for fan service but realized that they didn't align with the overall tone and had to be removed during the editing process. He credits the writers and editors for their contribution in maintaining the integrity of the story.

Hader also drew inspiration from his meditation practice, particularly transcendental meditation. He described using the mantra of "Don't do it for what you think people want to see. Do what is right for the story" as a guiding principle.

'Barry' revolves around the life of Barry Berkman, a hitman who finds himself drawn into the world of acting after enrolling in an acting class taught by Gene Cousineau in Los Angeles. As Barry navigates his new passion for acting, he begins questioning his life choices and seeks personal growth.

