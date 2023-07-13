 
menu menu menu

The 75th Emmy Nominations had ‘highest voter participation’ in history

By
Web Desk

|July 13, 2023

The 75th Emmy Nominations had ‘highest voter participation’ in history
The 75th Emmy Nominations had ‘highest voter participation’ in history

The Emmy Awards announced the nominations for its 75th upcoming ceremony on July 12, 2023, sharing highlighting many firsts in its history.

According to its official press release, the Emmys saw “more than 20,000 voting members of the Academy and this year's nominations marked the highest voter participation in Emmy history.”

This time around the ceremony will witness 38 first-time nominees across all-performer categories which includes Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six), Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, Saturday Night Live, and Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World), Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy) and Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown).

Jenna Ortega also nabbed a nomination for her hit Netflix series, Wednesday.

Other notable artists who grabbed a spot include, James Marsden (Jury Duty), Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus), Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story), Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), Alan Ruck (Succession), Jason Segel (Shrinking), Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) and Steven Yeun (BEEF).

Moreover, Succession holds this year's top spot with 27 Emmy nominations followed by The Last of Us (24), The White Lotus (23) and Ted Lasso (21).

While the list of nominations has been revealed, the Emmy nominations rosters “may be revised in cases where names or titles are incorrect or appeals for changes—including the addition or removal of names—are approved by the Television Academy's Emmy Awards Committee.”

The statement further added that “Producer eligibility is based primarily on title; producer nominees in certain program categories will be announced mid-August and may increase the number of multiple nominees.”

The 75th Emmy Awards will be broadcasted on Monday, September 18, 2023.

More From Entertainment:

Reese Witherspoon reveals lessons from first divorce that aided second

Reese Witherspoon reveals lessons from first divorce that aided second
Keivonn Montreal Woodard first young Deaf Black actor bags Emmy nomination

Keivonn Montreal Woodard first young Deaf Black actor bags Emmy nomination
'Succession' dominates Emmys 2023 with record-breaking 27 nominations

'Succession' dominates Emmys 2023 with record-breaking 27 nominations
Prince William is ‘worried’ about King Charles: ‘I need him alive longer’ video

Prince William is ‘worried’ about King Charles: ‘I need him alive longer’
Travis Barker overcomes plane crash trauma with help from wife Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker overcomes plane crash trauma with help from wife Kourtney Kardashian
Jenna Ortega fans express their elation for her first-ever Emmy nomination

Jenna Ortega fans express their elation for her first-ever Emmy nomination
Kevin Costner's child support payments extended, judge denies pretrial settlement

Kevin Costner's child support payments extended, judge denies pretrial settlement
Pedro Pascal bags 'three different nominations' at Emmy Awards

Pedro Pascal bags 'three different nominations' at Emmy Awards
Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen find a new friend video

Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen find a new friend
Prince Louis to become the ‘new Prince Harry’: ‘The risk is real’ video

Prince Louis to become the ‘new Prince Harry’: ‘The risk is real’
Florence Pugh rescues Emily Blunt as she suffers a wardrobe malfunction

Florence Pugh rescues Emily Blunt as she suffers a wardrobe malfunction
PICTURE: Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady mingle at Michael Rubin’s bash video

PICTURE: Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady mingle at Michael Rubin’s bash

Kat Graham announces split from fiancé Darren Geret on Twitter

Kat Graham announces split from fiancé Darren Geret on Twitter

Late Ray Liotta honoured with Emmy nomination for 'Black Bird' role

Late Ray Liotta honoured with Emmy nomination for 'Black Bird' role
Celebrity couple Jessie J and Chanan Colman steal the show at Wimbledon

Celebrity couple Jessie J and Chanan Colman steal the show at Wimbledon
Kim Kardashian mourns the Kanye she knew, accepts irreparable relationship

Kim Kardashian mourns the Kanye she knew, accepts irreparable relationship
Khloé Kardashian teases Rob Kardashian's potential return to reality TV

Khloé Kardashian teases Rob Kardashian's potential return to reality TV
Ryan Reynolds treats wife Blake Lively with sweet gesture on Deadpool 3 set video

Ryan Reynolds treats wife Blake Lively with sweet gesture on Deadpool 3 set