The 75th Emmy Nominations had ‘highest voter participation’ in history

The Emmy Awards announced the nominations for its 75th upcoming ceremony on July 12, 2023, sharing highlighting many firsts in its history.

According to its official press release, the Emmys saw “more than 20,000 voting members of the Academy and this year's nominations marked the highest voter participation in Emmy history.”

This time around the ceremony will witness 38 first-time nominees across all-performer categories which includes Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six), Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, Saturday Night Live, and Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World), Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy) and Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown).

Jenna Ortega also nabbed a nomination for her hit Netflix series, Wednesday.

Other notable artists who grabbed a spot include, James Marsden (Jury Duty), Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus), Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story), Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), Alan Ruck (Succession), Jason Segel (Shrinking), Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) and Steven Yeun (BEEF).

Moreover, Succession holds this year's top spot with 27 Emmy nominations followed by The Last of Us (24), The White Lotus (23) and Ted Lasso (21).

While the list of nominations has been revealed, the Emmy nominations rosters “may be revised in cases where names or titles are incorrect or appeals for changes—including the addition or removal of names—are approved by the Television Academy's Emmy Awards Committee.”

The statement further added that “Producer eligibility is based primarily on title; producer nominees in certain program categories will be announced mid-August and may increase the number of multiple nominees.”

The 75th Emmy Awards will be broadcasted on Monday, September 18, 2023.