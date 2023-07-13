Prince George will have ‘sense of normality’ that previous monarchs didn’t

Prince William and Kate Middleton have made sure that they are actively involved in the lives of their children, which is far different from what Queen Elizabeth and King Charles experienced in their childhoods.



According to a source cited by People Magazine, the Waleses “consciously set out to achieve a sense of normality” for their children, including daughter Charlotte, 8, and Louis 5, but especially the second-in-line to the throne, Prince George, 9.



In contrast, Queen Elizabeth and King Charles were majorly raised by governesses.

Moreover, Prince William and Princess Kate were expressly given permission by Queen Elizabeth and then-Prince Charles to focus on family above royal duties.

According to a friend of the royals of the Wales children, “Royal families over the generations haven’t had the chance to get those foundations right, but they have.”

According to reports, when Charles was young, he was left for months when Queen Elizabeth went on long tours. The then-prince reportedly missed his mother.

According to the source close to the royal household, no one will see William and Kate doing that.

George has been on trips with his parents overseas including a trip to New Zealand and Australia when he was just 9 months old.

The move followed a precedent set by Princess Diana, who insisted on bringing Prince William on tour when he was a baby.

“Bringing William was what made it really different. There was a huge amount made of Diana being a breath of fresh air and [so] modern. It was enormous,” said Jane Connors, author of Royal Visits to Australia, of the decision.