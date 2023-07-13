King Charles’ historically harassed with competitiveness: report

King Charles has just been bashed for showing the president of the United States, too much internal competitiveness, during his visit to the UK.

Allegations against King Charles have been shared by none other than Daniela Elser.

She broke it all down during a piece for News.com.au, where she said, “If the Prince of Wales had joined his father, the president and all those finance chaps inside the Green Dining Room, it would have been a real show of a royal united front.”

Because we'd have seen both the king and the next king equally and "jointly committed" to prevention of rising sea levels.

It would have “really burnished” the idea of the British monarchy pulling all their weight in the same direction and would not be associated with “insecurities, egos and competing royal households.”

But “Seeing Charles riding solo only served as a bit of a reminder of the competitiveness that has historically bedevilled The Firm.”

At the end of the day “this was a real missed opportunity to show that things had changed, a PR win that was easily within their grasp,” she also added before signing off.