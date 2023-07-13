 
menu menu menu

BBC struggling to handle Huw Edwards sexual pictures scandal

By
Web Desk

|July 13, 2023

Jon Sopel went on to add that he has not spoken to Huw since he was hospitalised
Jon Sopel went on to add that he has not spoken to Huw since he was hospitalised

The BBC is failing to get a grip on the major scandal where presenter Huw Edwards paid a teenager for inappropriate pictures. Their method of going about the situation and their coverage is being labelled a “total mess.”

Jon Sopel claims that Huw is “very angry” with BBC due to them covering the accusations that he paid a teenager for sexual pictures and was inappropriate with his colleagues, adding that there is no proof that he broke the law.

After appearing on Good Morning Britain, he took to his Twitter account to write: “I didn't say any of this lightly, but have been struck by how many of my former BBC colleagues - some very senior - have been in touch to express their anger and dismay at their own coverage of this.”

He made the claims before it was announced that the chief of BBC Tim Davie will be appearing before Parliament to give answers concerning their leadership amid the major scandal.

Sopel went on to add that he has not spoken to Huw since he was hospitalised: “We have had contact, not since he has hospitalised. He was very angry and felt very let down by The Sun, furious with their coverage and not overly impressed with the BBC's coverage either.”

More From Entertainment:

Matt Damon shares Saving Private Ryan cast held grudge against him: Here’s why

Matt Damon shares Saving Private Ryan cast held grudge against him: Here’s why
Prince George will have ‘sense of normality’ that previous monarchs didn’t

Prince George will have ‘sense of normality’ that previous monarchs didn’t
The 75th Emmy Nominations had ‘highest voter participation’ in history

The 75th Emmy Nominations had ‘highest voter participation’ in history
Millie Bobby Brown gushes over her ‘crush’ Jake Bongiovi in latest post video

Millie Bobby Brown gushes over her ‘crush’ Jake Bongiovi in latest post
Comedic genius Bill Hader lands three Emmy nominations for 'Barry'

Comedic genius Bill Hader lands three Emmy nominations for 'Barry'

Prince William ‘not at all’ like King Charles: ‘He’s a hands-on, caring dad’ video

Prince William ‘not at all’ like King Charles: ‘He’s a hands-on, caring dad’
Reese Witherspoon reveals lessons from first divorce that aided second

Reese Witherspoon reveals lessons from first divorce that aided second
Keivonn Montreal Woodard first young Deaf Black actor bags Emmy nomination

Keivonn Montreal Woodard first young Deaf Black actor bags Emmy nomination
'Succession' dominates Emmys 2023 with record-breaking 27 nominations

'Succession' dominates Emmys 2023 with record-breaking 27 nominations
Prince William is ‘worried’ about King Charles: ‘I need him alive longer’ video

Prince William is ‘worried’ about King Charles: ‘I need him alive longer’
Travis Barker overcomes plane crash trauma with help from wife Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker overcomes plane crash trauma with help from wife Kourtney Kardashian
Jenna Ortega fans express their elation for her first-ever Emmy nomination

Jenna Ortega fans express their elation for her first-ever Emmy nomination
Kevin Costner's child support payments extended, judge denies pretrial settlement

Kevin Costner's child support payments extended, judge denies pretrial settlement
Pedro Pascal bags 'three different nominations' at Emmy Awards

Pedro Pascal bags 'three different nominations' at Emmy Awards
Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen find a new friend video

Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen find a new friend
Prince Louis to become the ‘new Prince Harry’: ‘The risk is real’ video

Prince Louis to become the ‘new Prince Harry’: ‘The risk is real’
Florence Pugh rescues Emily Blunt as she suffers a wardrobe malfunction

Florence Pugh rescues Emily Blunt as she suffers a wardrobe malfunction
PICTURE: Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady mingle at Michael Rubin’s bash video

PICTURE: Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady mingle at Michael Rubin’s bash