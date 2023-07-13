BBC struggling to handle Huw Edwards sexual pictures scandal

Jon Sopel went on to add that he has not spoken to Huw since he was hospitalised

The BBC is failing to get a grip on the major scandal where presenter Huw Edwards paid a teenager for inappropriate pictures. Their method of going about the situation and their coverage is being labelled a “total mess.”

Jon Sopel claims that Huw is “very angry” with BBC due to them covering the accusations that he paid a teenager for sexual pictures and was inappropriate with his colleagues, adding that there is no proof that he broke the law.

After appearing on Good Morning Britain, he took to his Twitter account to write: “I didn't say any of this lightly, but have been struck by how many of my former BBC colleagues - some very senior - have been in touch to express their anger and dismay at their own coverage of this.”

He made the claims before it was announced that the chief of BBC Tim Davie will be appearing before Parliament to give answers concerning their leadership amid the major scandal.

Sopel went on to add that he has not spoken to Huw since he was hospitalised: “We have had contact, not since he has hospitalised. He was very angry and felt very let down by The Sun, furious with their coverage and not overly impressed with the BBC's coverage either.”