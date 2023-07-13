Kevin Spacey mentions another big name during trial

Actor Kevin Spacy has denied sexual assault charges against him in a UK court, according to the British media.

Two weeks into a trial in London, the Oscar-winning actor gave his account of sexual encounters that the prosecution said were criminal acts.

According to BBC, the court heard how Spacey once bought British actress Dame Judi Dench a ping pong table.

The publication reported that the "House of Cards" actor has mentioned a lot of high-profile names during his trial.

The names mentioned by the actor are: Val Kilmer, Dame Judi Dench Sir Elton John, Jack Lemmon.



"They’re not names reporters usually hear during trials in UK courts," the BBC reported.

Spacey, an Academy Award winner for "The Usual Suspects" and "American Beauty", was artistic director of London´s Old Vic theatre from 2004 to 2015.

He has denied three counts of indecent assault, seven counts of sexual assault and one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

He has also pleaded not guilty to one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The offences are said to have occurred between 2001 and 2013.

Spacey´s lawyer said some of what the jury will hear has been "deliberately exaggerated" or "damned lies", suggesting the complainants were motivated by money.