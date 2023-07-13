'Oppenheimer' London premiere time adjusted as Universal prepares for SAG-AFTRA strike

Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated film Oppenheimer is scheduled to have its London premiere on July 14th, but Universal is concerned about a potential SAG-AFTRA strike affecting the event.

In an effort to avoid any clash, Universal has adjusted the timing of the red carpet events to begin an hour earlier, starting at 4:45pm instead of 5:45pm.

SAG-AFTRA, a union representing over 160,000 actors, is considering a strike alongside writers to advocate for improved working conditions. The negotiations deadline expired at midnight on Wednesday (July 13th), and the SAG-AFTRA board will convene today to vote on whether to proceed with a strike.

Universal's adjustments in timing aim to ensure that Oppenheimer's London premiere can proceed if a strike occurs.

Oppenheimer boasts an impressive ensemble cast, led by Cillian Murphy, with Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Josh Hartnett, and Rami Malek in supporting roles.

The premiere will take place in London's Leicester Square, following the film's world premiere in Paris a few days prior, where Nolan and the cast received positive reviews.

Oppenheimer is set to have a wide theatrical release on July 21st, coinciding with the release of another highly anticipated film, Greta Gerwig's Barbie.