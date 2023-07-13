Oppenheimer stars turn into ‘runway models’: Watch

Oppenheimer stars Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr have recently turned into “runway models”.



On July 12, the Iron Man star took to Instagram and posted a video of his castmates including Matt and Emily having a great time together in Paris.

In the clip, all three celebrities appeared sassy and soaking in the moment in the City of Love.

In the caption, Robert wrote, “Late night runway with Matt and Em.”

Following his post, the followers dropped interesting comments with one said, “Iron man with Barbie suite presented in Oppenheimer.”



“Carrying this movie’s marketing,” another mentioned.

Meanwhile, Cillian Murphy fans were left disappointed not seeing their favourite star “in action”.

One user commented, “I was so waiting for Cillian.”

Other pointed out, “I really thought for a second Cillian's gonna show up, awh okay He's well, He's okay.”

“I imagine Cillian Murphy behind the camera saying ‘no it’s cool, you guys have fun’,” added a third user.

Another fan quipped, “For a moment I thought Cillian will be there and the declaration of third world war will be signed.”

Some John Krasinski fans also spotted the actor in the background who was not included in the video.

“Anybody notice John Krasinski behind Robert Downey Jr?”

One fan jokingly said, “Seems like John Krasinski didn’t to a good job catwalking.”