Fifty Shades author E.L. James shares on taking therapy for imposter syndrome

|July 13, 2023

Fifty Shades of Grey author E.L. James has recently spilled the tea about taking therapy following her successful career.

In a new interview with The Times, James, whose real name is Erika Mitchell, has sold 165 million copies of her Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy around the world while being translated into over 50 languages.

Her book also had movie adaptation which featured Jamie Dornan as Christian Grey and Dakota Johnson as Anastasia Steel, and earned about $1 billion at the box office.

Speaking about the success of Fifty Shades, the author said, “I didn’t expect such a furore and didn’t deal with it well. I couldn’t sleep and was anxious, especially around the time of the movies.”

“All I’d done was sit down and write something I’d have wanted to read, an erotic and fun romance,” she admitted.

James revealed she is “suffering from “imposter syndrome” and “knowing” she has sold “165 million books doesn’t make it easier”.

“I find it depressing that I can’t shift the self-doubt so I’m in therapy now,” shared the writer.

James pointed out, “I’ve been called courageous, but I’m actually quite a coward.”

However, she added, “I’m a lot braver in my fiction than in real life.”

Meanwhile, James tied the knot with Northern Irish novelist and screenwriter Niall Leonard, who writes comedies, thrillers and historical dramas for TV.

