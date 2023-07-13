 
Disney CEO Bob Iger breaks his silence on actors and writers strike in Hollywood

By
Web Desk

|July 13, 2023

Disney CEO Bob Iger has recently broken his silence on writers and actors’ union going on strike in Hollywood.

Speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box on July 13, Bob said that the strike is not “being realistic with their expectations”.

“It’s very disturbing to me,” stated the 72-year-old.

He continued, “We’ve talked about disruptive forces on this business and all the challenges we’re facing, the recovery from COVID which is ongoing, it’s not completely back. This is the worst time in the world to add to that disruption.”

“I understand any labour organisation’s desire to work on behalf of its members to get the most compensation and be compensated fairly based on the value that they deliver,” commented Bob.

However, the Disney CEO mentioned, “We managed, as an industry, to negotiate a very good deal with the directors’ guild that reflects the value that the directors contribute to this great business.”

“We wanted to do the same thing with the writers, and we’d like to do the same thing with the actors,” he admitted.

Bob noted, “There’s a level of expectation that they have, that is just not realistic.”

“And they are adding to the set of the challenges that this business is already facing that is, quite frankly, very disruptive,” he concluded.

Bob’s comments came hours after the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (Sag-Aftra) announced strike action following a midnight deadline for negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

