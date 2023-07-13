King Charles restricted 'more popular' William from meeting Joe Biden?

King Charles is seemingly threatened by the presence of popular Prince William.

His Majesty, who met with US President Joe Biden this week, did not invite his eldest son and first in line to the throne to accompany the two.

Spilling the reason behind his action, royal expert Daniela Elser reveals it is out of jealousy.

Writing for news.com.au, Elser said: "I find it impossible to believe that William would have merrily turned down an opportunity to take part in this sort of high-level climate change chit-chatting and large cheque-pledging to spend an afternoon discussing locally sourced produce with cafe staff."



"For more than 50 years, Charles was like a sort of royal geisha, always following a few steps behind his mother and then later his wife, metaphorically speaking," she said, adding that Charles never got "top billing".

"So maybe now that Charles has a crown, a throne and the security code for the Houses of Parliament side door, he doesn’t want his more popular son stealing any of his limelight," Elser concluded.