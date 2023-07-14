Christian Pulisic completes £20m move to AC Milan from Chelsea

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 15: Christian Pulisic #10 of USA gestures in the second half against Mexico during the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League semifinals at Allegiant Stadium on June 15, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.—AFP

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has finalised his transfer from Chelsea to AC Milan, with the Italian club paying £20 million for his services. The 24-year-old USA international has agreed to a four-year contract with the Serie A side, including an option for an additional year.

During his tenure at Chelsea, Pulisic found the back of the net 26 times in 145 appearances, including his memorable contribution in the 2021 Champions League final victory against Manchester City. However, his playing time diminished in his final season, resulting in only one goal scored. In a news conference held for his unveiling, Pulisic acknowledged the challenges he faced at Stamford Bridge: "It was a difficult last few seasons with Chelsea. For whatever reason, I wasn't getting the opportunities I wanted. For me, it's a brilliant opportunity to step away, get a fresh start, and play for a big team like this."

Chelsea officially confirmed Pulisic's departure through a statement, expressing their appreciation for his contributions throughout his time at the club. The American forward initially joined Chelsea in 2019 from Borussia Dortmund in a transfer worth £57.6 million, which established him as the most expensive player from North America at the time. Pulisic has also represented the United States national team on 60 occasions.

The move to AC Milan reunites Pulisic with former Chelsea teammate Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who also recently joined the Italian club. This summer, Chelsea has undergone a significant squad overhaul, bidding farewell to several established first-team players. Among the notable departures are Kai Havertz, who moved to Arsenal, Mateo Kovacic, who joined Manchester City, and Mason Mount, who made the switch to Manchester United. Cesar Azpilicueta has departed for Atletico Madrid on a free transfer, while Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy, and N'Golo have all moved to the Saudi Pro League, joining Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli, and Al-Ittihad, respectively.