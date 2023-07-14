 
menu menu menu

'Hollywood actors on strike'

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

Hollywood actors on strike

Hollywood actors will go on strike at midnight after talks with studios broke down, joining film and television writers who have been on picket lines since May and deepening the disruption of scores of shows and movies.

As per reports, The Screen Actors Guild will join more than 10,000 members of the Writers Guild of America on the picket lines for the first time since 1960. 

They have been on strike against major studios and streaming services since May 2, forcing them to halt many productions across the United States and abroad.

Hollywood actors on strike

Both SAG-AFTRA - Hollywood's largest union, representing 160,000 film and television actors - and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) are demanding increases in base pay and residuals in the streaming TV era plus assurances that their work will not be replaced by artificial intelligence (AI).

The strike begins at midnight after its national board voted unanimously to authorize the walkout, the actors' union announced on Thursday after a deadline to reach a new contract expired on Wednesday.

Fran Drescher, former star of "The Nanny" TV show and the president of SAG-AFTRA, called the studios' responses to actors' concerns insulting and disrespectful as he said:  "I am shocked by the way the people that we have been in business with are treating us.

He continued: "I cannot believe it, quite frankly, how far apart we are on so many things, how they plead poverty that they're losing money left and right when giving hundreds of millions to their CEOs. It is disgusting."

Meanwhile, The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the trade association that negotiates on behalf of Netflix Inc (NFLX.O), Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) and other production companies, said it was "deeply disappointed that SAG-AFTRA has decided to walk away from negotiations."

More From Entertainment:

Country Singer Jimmie Allen files lawsuit against sexual assault accusers, citing reputation damage

Country Singer Jimmie Allen files lawsuit against sexual assault accusers, citing reputation damage
Kevin Spacey says he felt 'crushed' over allegations of sexual assault

Kevin Spacey says he felt 'crushed' over allegations of sexual assault

Prince William and Kate Middleton send Prince Harry a signal for peace?

Prince William and Kate Middleton send Prince Harry a signal for peace?

K-pop soloist Jessi reveals her feelings about former boss PSY video

K-pop soloist Jessi reveals her feelings about former boss PSY
King Charles restricted 'more popular' William from meeting Joe Biden?

King Charles restricted 'more popular' William from meeting Joe Biden?
Blackpink’s company responds to reports of Lisa leaving video

Blackpink’s company responds to reports of Lisa leaving
Prince Willian and Harry's viral video proves Meghan Markle's innocence? video

Prince Willian and Harry's viral video proves Meghan Markle's innocence?

Prince Andrew is 'lonely' after losing Queen, spills Sarah Ferguson video

Prince Andrew is 'lonely' after losing Queen, spills Sarah Ferguson
‘King The Land’ team issues apology for misrepresenting Arab culture

‘King The Land’ team issues apology for misrepresenting Arab culture
Suki Waterhouse is dashing in black suit during night out with sister

Suki Waterhouse is dashing in black suit during night out with sister
Louise Redknapp stuns in Prada at ‘Barbie’ afterparty

Louise Redknapp stuns in Prada at ‘Barbie’ afterparty
'Iron Man takes the runway'

'Iron Man takes the runway'

Khloe Kardashian’s adorable son appears on ‘The Kardashians’

Khloe Kardashian’s adorable son appears on ‘The Kardashians’
Disney CEO Bob Iger breaks his silence on actors and writers strike in Hollywood

Disney CEO Bob Iger breaks his silence on actors and writers strike in Hollywood
Millions react as Billie Eilish drops 'Barbie' track video

Millions react as Billie Eilish drops 'Barbie' track
Meghan Markle doesn’t know how to ‘get back out’ of the ‘hate-filled pit’

Meghan Markle doesn’t know how to ‘get back out’ of the ‘hate-filled pit’
Jonah Hill’s awkward interview moment with Fifi Box resurfaces

Jonah Hill’s awkward interview moment with Fifi Box resurfaces
Margot Robbie shows love for ‘Love Island’ at ‘Barbie’ premiere

Margot Robbie shows love for ‘Love Island’ at ‘Barbie’ premiere