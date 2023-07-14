Meghan Markle scared of Kate Middleton's anger?

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have reportedly decided to give up attacking the royal family amid new warning from the palace.

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton has reportedly sharpened her elbows to give befitting response to her sister-in-law Meghan Markle if the Duchess continues spewing venom against the palace, a source has claimed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided to find a new direction to rebuild themselves as their old tactics to earn fame and money do not seem to work anymore as the couple have recently lost their lucrative Spotify deal and received a massive backlash from their critics for their repeated narrative.



It's also being claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now scared of the royal family's reaction to them over their persistent attacks on the palace.

The Sussexes, according to the source, won't dare to invite more trouble for themselves by leaking more royal secrets. And, they have decided to reinvent themselves to save their brand.

Meanwhile, Princess Kate is also said to have decided to take the gloves off to retaliate Meghan in the same way if she levels more allegations against the Firm.

Harry and Meghan have been warned that Kate is ready to "fight fire with fire" if the Sussexes level any more allegation against the Firm, with a separate source telling to Express UK: "The gloves are off".



Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents are advised to think very carefully before revealing more details about their royal life.

The source said Kate was "fiercely protective" of her family and "not afraid to fight fire with fire, having already broken the golden royal rule of 'Never complain, never explain.'"

It means Meghan needed to be "extremely careful" in future as Kate has already shown an incredible amount of tolerance and bitten her lip.

It seems to be a warning for Meghan as the source went on claiming: "The bottom line here is Kate isn't afraid to take the gloves off and play dirty if she has to. It's about self-preservation and not being walked all over."