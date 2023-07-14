 
menu menu menu

Meghan Markle scared of Kate Middleton's anger?

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

Meghan Markle scared of Kate Middletons anger?

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have reportedly decided to give up attacking the royal family amid new warning from the palace.

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton has reportedly sharpened her elbows to give befitting response to her sister-in-law Meghan Markle if the Duchess continues spewing venom against the palace, a source has claimed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided to find a new direction to rebuild themselves as their old tactics to earn fame and money do not seem to work anymore as the couple have recently lost their lucrative Spotify deal and received a massive backlash from their critics for their repeated narrative.

It's also being claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now scared of the royal family's reaction to them over their persistent attacks on the palace. 

The Sussexes, according to the source, won't dare to invite more trouble for themselves by leaking more royal secrets. And, they have decided to reinvent themselves to save their brand.

Meanwhile, Princess Kate is also said to have decided to take the gloves off to retaliate Meghan in the same way if she levels more allegations against the Firm.

Harry and Meghan have been warned that Kate is ready to "fight fire with fire" if the Sussexes level any more allegation against the Firm, with a separate source telling to Express UK: "The gloves are off".

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents are advised to think very carefully before revealing more details about their royal life.

The source said Kate was "fiercely protective" of her family and "not afraid to fight fire with fire, having already broken the golden royal rule of 'Never complain, never explain.'"

It means Meghan needed to be "extremely careful" in future as Kate has already  shown an incredible amount of tolerance and bitten her lip. 

It seems to be a warning for Meghan as the source went on claiming: "The bottom line here is Kate isn't afraid to take the gloves off and play dirty if she has to. It's about self-preservation and not being walked all over."

More From Entertainment:

SAG-AFTRA boss Fran Drescher quashes Kim Kardashian pic hate

SAG-AFTRA boss Fran Drescher quashes Kim Kardashian pic hate

Barbie cleared for release by Philippines' censor board despite controversial map scene video

Barbie cleared for release by Philippines' censor board despite controversial map scene
'Hollywood actors on strike'

'Hollywood actors on strike'
Barbie's soundtrack titled 'The Album' amplifies film's vision

Barbie's soundtrack titled 'The Album' amplifies film's vision
Hollywood studios 'evil' plans bound to fail against actors, writers strike?

Hollywood studios 'evil' plans bound to fail against actors, writers strike?
King Charles, Prince Andrew's dispute 'quietly shelved': Duke and Duchess to join royal family at Balmoral

King Charles, Prince Andrew's dispute 'quietly shelved': Duke and Duchess to join royal family at Balmoral

Country Singer Jimmie Allen files lawsuit against sexual assault accusers, citing reputation damage

Country Singer Jimmie Allen files lawsuit against sexual assault accusers, citing reputation damage
Kevin Spacey says he felt 'crushed' over allegations of sexual assault

Kevin Spacey says he felt 'crushed' over allegations of sexual assault

Prince William and Kate Middleton send Prince Harry a signal for peace?

Prince William and Kate Middleton send Prince Harry a signal for peace?

K-pop soloist Jessi reveals her feelings about former boss PSY video

K-pop soloist Jessi reveals her feelings about former boss PSY
King Charles restricted 'more popular' William from meeting Joe Biden?

King Charles restricted 'more popular' William from meeting Joe Biden?
Blackpink’s company responds to reports of Lisa leaving video

Blackpink’s company responds to reports of Lisa leaving
Prince Willian and Harry's viral video proves Meghan Markle's innocence? video

Prince Willian and Harry's viral video proves Meghan Markle's innocence?

Prince Andrew is 'lonely' after losing Queen, spills Sarah Ferguson video

Prince Andrew is 'lonely' after losing Queen, spills Sarah Ferguson
‘King The Land’ team issues apology for misrepresenting Arab culture

‘King The Land’ team issues apology for misrepresenting Arab culture
Suki Waterhouse is dashing in black suit during night out with sister

Suki Waterhouse is dashing in black suit during night out with sister
Louise Redknapp stuns in Prada at ‘Barbie’ afterparty

Louise Redknapp stuns in Prada at ‘Barbie’ afterparty
'Iron Man takes the runway'

'Iron Man takes the runway'