'House of the Dragon' S2 skips SAG-AFTRA strike: Here's why

'House of the Dragon' is currently shooting in the UK

The SAG-AFTRA strike is on from Friday, leaving many fan-favourite series and film production on hold.

But HBO's House of the Dragon has come out as an exception because Hollywood union laws do not compel the UK industry where the series shooting is ongoing, according to Deadline.

Meanwhile, Equity, the British trading union, prevents British actors from joining international strikes.

Besides, Equity and SAG-AFTRA released a joint statement instructing the actors to keep working as per the schedule. Still, they added the Holyoow actors' strike had the British union's support.

"SAG-AFTRA's claim to the producers contains many critical elements for performers on their agreements," the statement continued.

"The key elements of the claim are longstanding, shared fights for our unions –issues like pay and residual payments.

Meanwhile, the British union has declared full support to its American counterpart

"But SAG-AFTRA, like Equity, is also bravely facing head-on existential questions on issues like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the rise in virtual auditions and self-tapes," the statement said.

Securing fairness in pay, terms, and conditions is critical whether they be with traditional producers, or new global streamers, and with new modes of making and distributing work to a global audience."

The statement added, "Equity stands full square behind our sister union in their claim and the action their Board has agreed to take.

Equity, too, is experiencing bullish engagers attempting to undermine its collectively bargained agreements. SAG-AFTRA has our total solidarity in this fight."

In April, the Game of Thrones prequel Season 2 shoot started with hints from the cast suggesting the work will continue till December.

HBO, meanwhile, announced the House of the Dragon will make its comeback in 2024.