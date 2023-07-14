New shocking revelation about Queen Camilla's funding

King Charles III's wife Queen Camilla will not receive her own annuity from Parliament despite the previous consort Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, was being paid nearly £360,000 a year to fund his official duties.

The funding structures of the royal family have been examined by the UK’s independent public spending watchdog as part of the National Audit Office (NAO) work to improve transparency.



The watchdog’s royal household spending and accountability report, published on Friday, revealed interesting details about Camilla's funding.

As per reports, the Queen will not receive an annuity from Parliament like the late Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II's late husband.

It suggests the 74-year-old monarch's new reign could “alter future funding needs in substantial ways”.

The report compared Camilla’s funding with that of her late father-in-law Philip, revealing: “Parliament provided Prince Philip with a separate annuity worth £359,000 per annum.



“Queen Camilla will not receive a separate annuity and the Queen’s activities will be funded from the Grant.”

But, the Duke – Elizabeth II’s consort – continued to receive the sum each year despite a change in the way the royal family’s activities were paid for by the taxpayer, according to a media outlet.

The old-style Civil List – where the late Queen was given a payment and a number of grants from the government to cover official expenses – was replaced by the Sovereign Grant, based on a percentage of the Crown Estate’s profits.

But the new 2011 legislation kept a provision for the duke, who retired in 2017 and died in 2021, to carry on receiving his annuity for his lifetime.

The report also said the King’s forthcoming programme of activities, which has not yet been determined, could have an impact on future funding.

Each king and queen has their own interests and priorities which affect their schedule of event.

“It can be reasonably assumed that the King will be hosting more events and travelling to more engagements within the UK, and overseas at the request of the government.”



“These changes may affect spending profiles but would be within available funding from the Grant,” it said.



A total of £185.1 million has been spent on the reservicing of Buckingham Palace between 2017 and 2023, the publication said, echoing figures which appeared in the Sovereign Grant annual accounts last month.