 
menu menu menu

Khloe Kardashian opens up about dealing with a huge responsibility

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

Khloe Kardashian opens up about dealing with a huge responsibility
Khloe Kardashian opens up about dealing with a huge responsibility 

Khloe Kardashian has opened up about dealing with a huge responsibility in the latest episode of The Kardashians.

The 39-year-old Hulu personality - gave a befitting reply to the critics on Thursday's episode – as she made the best use of social media to address 'co-parenting' her brother Rob Kardashian's six-year-old daughter Dream.

The 36-year-old reclusive star shares Dream with ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna.

In the latest episode, she said she was the 'third parent' to Dream and added she had no contact with Blac Chyna.

Khloe Kardashian opens up about dealing with a huge responsibility

She said: 'I do not have a relationship with Dream's mom. It's hard to have a relationship with someone when they sue you for hundreds of millions of dollars.'

'We are ALL trying to do our best in life,' she said in back-to-back Instagram Stories.

It comes after the latest episode of the docuseries saw Khloe help Rob throw Dream - the only offspring of the Kardashian clan to inherit their famous last name - a 6th birthday party.

Khloe Kardashian opens up about dealing with a huge responsibility

Speaking to her 310 million followers, she wrote, 'I love ALL of my nieces and nephews more than I can express. Dream and I are particularly close.

'My brother and I are extremely close. I am with Dream all the time because I am with my brother all of the time. I love her beyond measure.'

She then touched on the bond her daughter True, five, shares with her cousin Dream.

Khloe Kardashian opens up about dealing with a huge responsibility

'True and Dream are best friends and I feel so incredibly blessed they have this relationship.'

She then added, 'I consider ALL of my nieces and nephews my babies. I even consider my sisters my babies.'

A second post, featuring black text over a light gray background, was dedicated to spreading positivity.

In addition to True, Khloe is also raising son Tatum Thompson, 11 months, with ex-beau Tristan Thompson.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian says she's enjoying every second with her children

Kim Kardashian says she's enjoying every second with her children
Jake Owens talks about Taylor Swift's 'Spark Fly' and their friendship

Jake Owens talks about Taylor Swift's 'Spark Fly' and their friendship
Kevin Costner accuses Christine Baumgartner of robbing him blind

Kevin Costner accuses Christine Baumgartner of robbing him blind
Leonardo DiCaprio sticks to Gigi Hadid 'again'

Leonardo DiCaprio sticks to Gigi Hadid 'again'
Shakira flaunts unique fashion sense at British Vogue x Self Portrait Summer Party in London

Shakira flaunts unique fashion sense at British Vogue x Self Portrait Summer Party in London
Kate Middleton no longer 'afraid' to play off 'dirty' with Meghan Markle video

Kate Middleton no longer 'afraid' to play off 'dirty' with Meghan Markle

Johnny Depp remembers young fan after he lost life's battle

Johnny Depp remembers young fan after he lost life's battle
Richard Simmons' rep releases rare statement on his current life

Richard Simmons' rep releases rare statement on his current life
Lisa Marie Presley cause of death out

Lisa Marie Presley cause of death out
New shocking revelation about Queen Camilla's funding

New shocking revelation about Queen Camilla's funding
Kate Middleton commits fashion blunder as she wears stunning blouse back to front

Kate Middleton commits fashion blunder as she wears stunning blouse back to front
Lee Evans spotted for the first time in public after five years

Lee Evans spotted for the first time in public after five years

Kate Middleton debuts new look in must-see hair transformation

Kate Middleton debuts new look in must-see hair transformation
Prince William, Kate Middleton fighting to make George's life 'not too burdensome' video

Prince William, Kate Middleton fighting to make George's life 'not too burdensome'
Solidarity messages pour in for SAG-AFTRA as fellow unions rally behind strike video

Solidarity messages pour in for SAG-AFTRA as fellow unions rally behind strike
Meghan Markle scared of Kate Middleton's anger?

Meghan Markle scared of Kate Middleton's anger?
'House of the Dragon' S2 skips SAG-AFTRA strike: Here's why

'House of the Dragon' S2 skips SAG-AFTRA strike: Here's why

SAG-AFTRA boss Fran Drescher quashes Kim Kardashian pic hate

SAG-AFTRA boss Fran Drescher quashes Kim Kardashian pic hate