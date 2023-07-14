Prince Harry suggests to Meghan Markle about return to royal family?

Prince Harry has reportedly suggested to Meghan Markle that they should return to London and the royal family as the Duke of Sussex is concerned over money and his and wife’s future in the United States.



According to a report by In Touch, a source told the publication, “Obviously, Megxit has blown up in their faces.”

The insider said, “Harry is starting to wonder if they made the right decision leaving England. He’s even suggested to Meghan that they return to London and the royal family.”

Archie and Lilibet doting parents are even ready to serve King Charles over their return to the royal family.

The insider’s claims came nearly a month after Spotify ended deal with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and as the couple are quickly losing support in Hollywood.

Although, their Netflix documentary ‘Harry and Meghan’ has been nominated for award, the source said they may have no choice but to return to the U.K., where they can enjoy other perks.

The source went on to claim, “Harry needs a Plan B.”