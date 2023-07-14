Jung Kook's solo debut 'Seven' surprises fans with Latto collaboration

Jung Kook made a highly anticipated debut with his first major solo single, "Seven," which was released at midnight ET on Friday morning.

The song not only fulfilled its promise but also surprised fans with a special guest appearance by the popular female rapper, Latto.

While the lyrics allude to a sizzling encounter between the two artists, the music itself exudes a relaxed and mellow vibe, making it a potential late addition to the list of summer hits.

During an email interview with Variety, Jung Kook acknowledges the summery atmosphere of the track but appears somewhat surprised by the projection that it could become a hit.

He confesses, "I honestly didn't have a specific goal in mind, but since you mentioned it, I would be thrilled if it becomes a 'hit.'"