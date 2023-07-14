 
Selena Gomez hangs out with Camila Cabello as she shares new pics

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

A picture of Selena Gomez in which she can be seen hanging out with Camila Cabello has gone viral on the internet.

The 30-year-old multihyphenate - who's been doing press for Only Murders In The Building - was joined by fellow songstress as she shared some amazing pictures on social media.

Selena wrote, 'Random moments feat. camila_cabello.'

In the snapshot Selena and Camila could be seen having a ball as they were spotted together on a boardwalk at Universal Studios and each stuck out their tongues.

Selena and Camila were both dressed casually for the nighttime hang on the pier.

