 
menu menu menu

Prince William shares first statement after Meghan Markle, Harry Netflix docuseries nominated for award

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

Prince William shares first statement after Meghan Markle, Harry Netflix docuseries nominated for award

Prince of Wales Prince William has shared his first social media post a day after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s debut Netflix docuseries was nominated for a Hollywood Critics Association TV Award.

‘Harry and Meghan’ docuseries has been nominated in the category for "Best Streaming Nonfiction Series."

The association made the announcement on its official Twitter handle, saying “The 2023 HCA TV Awards nominees for Best Streaming Nonfiction Series are: Harry & Meghan.”

Other nominations in the category include, “Prehistoric Planet 2, Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss, Rennervations The 1619 Project and The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy.”

Meanwhile, Prince William took to Twitter and extended support to Dele Alli after the footballer revealed how he became addicted to sleeping pills and relied on alcohol as he struggled with difficult childhood memories.

The future king tweeted, “Brave and inspirational @dele_official. Discussing mental health is not a sign of weakness. Let’s keep the conversation going.”

He went on to say, “We’re all with you and we wish you the very best. W.”

This is Prince William’s first statement after Meghan and Harry’s nomination for award.

More From Entertainment:

Alia Bhatt to take the lead as 'super agent' in YRF's Spy Universe

Alia Bhatt to take the lead as 'super agent' in YRF's Spy Universe
Simon Cowell makes a big decision in his life video

Simon Cowell makes a big decision in his life
Kate Middleton dubbed Prince Harry’s ‘glue’ to Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton dubbed Prince Harry’s ‘glue’ to Buckingham Palace
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2 unveiled, Belly's dilemma deepens

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2 unveiled, Belly's dilemma deepens
When Angelina Jolie revealed ‘defining moment’ of her relationship with Brad Pitt video

When Angelina Jolie revealed ‘defining moment’ of her relationship with Brad Pitt

Prince Harry reaches out to Prince William for reconciliation: report video

Prince Harry reaches out to Prince William for reconciliation: report
'Barbie' features John Cena in as 'Mermaid': See first look

'Barbie' features John Cena in as 'Mermaid': See first look

Dolly Parton shares the BIGGEST wish with her fans

Dolly Parton shares the BIGGEST wish with her fans
Britney Spears trying her best to save marriage with ‘great protector’ Sam Asghari

Britney Spears trying her best to save marriage with ‘great protector’ Sam Asghari

SAG-AFTRA: 'Oppenheimer' cast leaves London premiere amid strike call

SAG-AFTRA: 'Oppenheimer' cast leaves London premiere amid strike call
Prince Harry suggests to Meghan Markle about return to royal family? video

Prince Harry suggests to Meghan Markle about return to royal family?
Simon Cowell's ex Jackie St Clair gets annoyed with unwelcomed guest at birthday party

Simon Cowell's ex Jackie St Clair gets annoyed with unwelcomed guest at birthday party
'The Blacklist' star James Spader shares what viewers can expect from 'finale'

'The Blacklist' star James Spader shares what viewers can expect from 'finale'
Brad Pitt tried to resolve French winery war with Angelina Jolie but was ‘shut down’ video

Brad Pitt tried to resolve French winery war with Angelina Jolie but was ‘shut down’

Khloe Kardashian opens up about dealing with a huge responsibility

Khloe Kardashian opens up about dealing with a huge responsibility

Kanye West 'fave' wife Bianca Censori pregnant now?

Kanye West 'fave' wife Bianca Censori pregnant now?
Kim Kardashian says she's enjoying every second with her children

Kim Kardashian says she's enjoying every second with her children
Jake Owens talks about Taylor Swift's 'Spark Fly' and their friendship

Jake Owens talks about Taylor Swift's 'Spark Fly' and their friendship