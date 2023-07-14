Prince William shares first statement after Meghan Markle, Harry Netflix docuseries nominated for award

Prince of Wales Prince William has shared his first social media post a day after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s debut Netflix docuseries was nominated for a Hollywood Critics Association TV Award.



‘Harry and Meghan’ docuseries has been nominated in the category for "Best Streaming Nonfiction Series."

The association made the announcement on its official Twitter handle, saying “The 2023 HCA TV Awards nominees for Best Streaming Nonfiction Series are: Harry & Meghan.”

Other nominations in the category include, “Prehistoric Planet 2, Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss, Rennervations The 1619 Project and The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy.”

Meanwhile, Prince William took to Twitter and extended support to Dele Alli after the footballer revealed how he became addicted to sleeping pills and relied on alcohol as he struggled with difficult childhood memories.

The future king tweeted, “Brave and inspirational @dele_official. Discussing mental health is not a sign of weakness. Let’s keep the conversation going.”

He went on to say, “We’re all with you and we wish you the very best. W.”

This is Prince William’s first statement after Meghan and Harry’s nomination for award.